Snow has melted, the sun is out … and at least one Ryegate family is starting to notice all the litter that lines their road.
Clarissa Kendall has been observing Green Up Day, the Vermont springtime tradition of disposing of roadside trash, for as long as she can remember. But this year’s Green Up is already extra special: both of her children, whom she home schools, won prizes for their art and writing celebrating the annual event.
Casey, a fourth-grader, won the writing contest for her poem “Green Up, Green Up!” while Elliott, in Kindergarten, won the K-4th grade category for his drawing of an eagle.
“I like that [Green Up Day] makes Vermont clean, because sometimes it’s so, so, so dirty,” said Casey, age 9. “I also like that it’s fun: you can do it with your family and friends.”
Elliott, age 5, agreed.
“I like getting down in the ditches and picking all the trash up,” he said. “We also bring a bag to put all the recycling in, all the cans and stuff.”
Elliott said he chose an eagle for his poster because they’re special. Casey said that she really likes writing and her mom inspired her to write the poem.
This is Elliott’s first year entering the contest, since entrants must be in Kindergarten or older, while Casey has entered for the past five years. Their mom grew up always sending in a writing sample and a drawing.
“They’re very excited,” said Clarissa. “I was a little worried when I first heard that Elliott won because Casey’s poem was so good too.”
Thankfully, the family caught wind of Casey’s success soon after.
Each winner receives a cash prize and their work is shared on the Green Up Vermont website. This year Green Up Vermont received a record number of submissions from students all over the state.
The 2021 overall poster art winner was Jiya Sekar, a third-grader from Union Elementary in Montpelier. Her art will be used on the official poster and marketing materials.
Back in high school, Clarissa’s friend Andrew won the poster contest overall. She still has that 2002 Green Up Day poster and even sent Andrew a picture of Elliott’s work when he won.
“It’s kind of funny, but I was just so excited that Andrew won [way back then],” she said.
Clarissa, who herself grew up in Ryegate, said her dad, Stephen Elliott, has always been a big proponent for Green Up Day.
“He always tried to gather as many people as possible together in our neighborhood,” Clarissa said. “We lived out in the country, but it seemed like we had quite a few kids that joined us and we just always did Green Up!”
Clarissa said her mom, who lives next door, is a “huge recycler” and another inspiration.
“She’s been so gung-ho about picking up all the cans and recycling them,” Clarissa said. “My husband likes to do it too; we all go out and do it together.”
“It’s really cool because we have a lot of neighbors who participate,” she said. “We just go on both sides of the road where they haven’t done.”
Clarissa said that she and her family go on walks every day and definitely notice all the trash, especially this time of year. She thinks it’s important to take care of the beautiful place where they live.
However, Clarissa notes, as soon as Green Up day is over, more litter shows up.
“The kids always get so sad if they see any trash after they’ve greened up,” she said. “‘We’ve just cleaned this up!’ they’ll say. For the next month after Green Up Day, they’ll still be picking up trash.”
This year’s Green Up Day will be held on Saturday, May 1. Last year’s 50th annual event was delayed to the end of the month, but held in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions.
“I really hope everybody gets out there,” said Clarissa. “We can still do it in the pandemic. And it’s something you can always do even if it’s not Green Up Day: even if you’re busy that weekend, you can always participate.”
Casey Kendall’s winning poem:
Green Up, Clean Up!
Written by Casey Kendall, age 9, 4th Grade, Ryegate, Vt.
Green Up means clean up
Our pretty state
If you are keen to make it green
Don’t hesitate, don’t wait!
Making Vermont green can be fun
Just grab a friend,
Put on a mask,
It can be a new trend!
Meet your friends,
All you do is pick up trash
It’s an activity
That doesn’t cost you cash!
Vermont has beautiful mountains
And amazing views,
There are so many
They keep making the news!
Foliage, maple syrup, and more
Skiing, boating, fishing, and fun
Cleaning up Vermont
Keeps us number one!
Vermont is truly the best place
To quarantine.
And the best place
To make things green!
How long has it been?
51 amazing years.
Keep up the good work
So cheers, cheers, cheers!
