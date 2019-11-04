Local Family Wins Fresh Air Fund Photo Contest

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
After a long day of hiking, Charlize, of Queens, Agyana, of Queens, and Kayla, of the Bronx, enjoyed a view of the landscape with their Fresh Air family, the Stodola-Bales, of Waterford, VT. Charlize, Agyana, and Kayla visited the Stodola-Bales this past summer as part of The Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program. (Photo By Kathy Bales)
Waterford residents, the Stodola-Bales, participated in The Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program this past summer and were among the winners of the 2019 Photo Contest.
All winners were selected from the hundreds of photos submitted by volunteer host families along the East Coast and southern Canada. The photos capture the fun-filled experiences our volunteer host families shared with Fresh Air children this past summer. Categories include “Backyard Fun,” “Friendship,” “New Experiences,” “Exploring Nature,” “Swimming,” “The Beach” and “Ice Cream.”
