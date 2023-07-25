For years Peacham farmer Morgan Gold has shared his experience growing his small farm with the world, amassing a large audience across social media who tune in to see his humorous take on farm life.
Last week, amid his chores and work to release a children’s book about one of his farm dogs, he used that audience to support a relief fund for Vermont farmers impacted by the recent floods.
Morgan and his wife, Allison, a nurse, own Gold Shaw Farm. They bought the farm in 2016 after it sat idle for several years. At first, they thought the 160-acre property would be a vacation or retirement home that they could fix up over the years, but they soon realized they wanted to leave city life and find a way to make it all work. They found jobs in Vermont and moved here from Washington, DC, where Morgan had ripped up his yard to plant vegetables and dreamed of farm life.
Through Morgan’s online success, he could dedicate himself full-time to realizing his dream of running a small farm.
The online success is impressive. Morgan and Gold Shaw Farm have over 811,000 subscribers on YouTube with their nearly 1,000 posted videos viewed millions of times. They have 1.7 million followers on Facebook and 2.2 million followers on TikTok. They’ve been featured in The New York Times and on Good Morning America just last month.
“Are you allergic to bees?” he asked as we walked toward his field past a new barn and a couple of workers who were building a large stone retaining wall.
One of the farm’s beehives had split out and formed a new hive on a fence. The buzz of activity was obvious from a distance.
“It’s kind of typical, what will happen here,” commented Morgan. “Every day something interesting or a little different pops up.”
Those interesting events are fodder for his cameras and social media efforts, which he originally saw as a way to educate potential customers about his products.
His operation now includes a tree orchard, ducks, geese, chickens, several Scottish Shetland cattle that he intends to breed, pigs, an experiment with growing catnip, and more. All of it has been a labor of love and a lot of trial and error as he learns the ins and outs of farming, focuses on regenerative agriculture techniques, and keeps the cameras rolling.
Featured prominently in his videos are a cast of characters he has assembled in his animals, some cute and cuddly like his barn cats and livestock guardian dogs, which are favorites with the viewers thanks to Morgan’s knack for storytelling. And while he sees his content creation work as a creative outlet he lacked while working his corporate job, he recognizes the digital success allows him the flexibility to experiment and work to grow his farm - a kind of 21st-century diversification to farming akin to agritourism that allows farmers to adapt to the shifting economic landscape.
“What I see me doing with this stuff and making the videos is an extension of that, and a different variation,” said Morgan. “It’s weird for sure. I’ve got old-time farmer friends who just look at what I’m doing and scratch their heads. But at the same time, I mean, it’s working for me.”
Morgan typically spends part of his day feeding his poultry, moving his cattle to a fresh section of pasture, building farm implements like a mobile shade shelter for his cattle, a towable chicken coop, and the like. He pointed out earlier failed attempts at the coop and shade shelter that he had repurposed and learned from. He also spends part of his day filming and working on his content.
“There are no home runs really, unless you want to count the social media stuff, everything else I’m looking for respectable singles,” he said.
Last week, though, he shifted gears and held a 24-hour livestream (minus a little time in which some livestock cameras took over while he napped) as a fundraiser for the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont’s Farmer Emergency Fund. The livestream featured special guests, including Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts, as Morgan peeled back the curtain a bit further on his farm and explained the impact of the historic flooding. In the end, he helped raise over $21,000 for the nonprofit.
Vermont is still trying to determine the extent of damage to farms from the floods. During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott noted over 10,000 acres had thus far been reported damaged.
Lindsey Brand, communications coordinator for NOFA-VT, said they have connected with over 100 farms that have sustained damage from the storm as many farmers assess ongoing damage from standing water on their fields.
“The community support is truly humbling and inspiring. We’re still fundraising for the NOFA-VT Farmer Emergency Fund. We’re seeing much more demand for emergency aid than after Hurricane Irene,” said Brand. “We’re hoping to meet that demand with community support. And these are just emergency relief funds to help people cope in the immediate aftermath. Many, many farms have a steep road ahead.”
Besides sharing images and details of the flooding in Vermont, Morgan shared a couple of chapters from a children’s book he wrote over the last two years about one of his dogs, Toby. “Toby Dog of Gold Shaw Farm” is his first book. One written in the vein of Charlotte’s Web, noted Morgan, a funny story from Toby’s perspective about coming to the farm as a puppy.
As with farming and social media, Morgan had to learn how to publish a book, which is available for pre-order on Amazon now and due for release in September. He even recorded an audio version, and made a video about how tough that task was.
As the interview ended, Morgan noted he had to run to Montpelier to purchase a hive box to relocate the new beehive. He would need to don his beekeeper’s outfit and carefully move the hive, something he’s had to do a couple of times and learned from—possible future content for his viewers.
