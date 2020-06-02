A farmer in Troy was badly injured during an afternoon accident in Troy, Tuesday.

Vermont State Police responded to Bonneau Road for the report of a farming accident. They found Alice Randall, 71, had fallen from a tractor while moving feed and was run over. Police say she sustained significant injuries and was transported via helicopter to UVM Medical Center.

The Troy Fire Department and Missisquoi Valley Ambulance also responded.

