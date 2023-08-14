On Monday, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture released a preliminary assessment of the damage done to Vermont’s farm and forest industries during last month’s flooding. Northeast Kingdom farmers reportedly sustained well over $1 million in damages.
The data is from a survey developed by the Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets, asking farms, agricultural businesses and service and nonprofit organizations about the impact of the flooding between July 7 and 18.
According to data collected over the first 15 days the survey was open, there was nearly $12.3 million reported from 200 respondents thus far, impacting over 18,000 acres. That includes $971,963 in damages in Caledonia County, $334,025 in Orleans County and $120,000 in Essex County. The hardest hit counties, according to this interim survey data, were Bennington and Addison, each with just over $2 million in damages reported thus far.
The damage reflects the loss of crops meant for wholesale or retail markets (39% or reported damages), loss of crops meant for feed (33%), damage to sails or land (22%), and damage to infrastructure or equipment (5%). According to respondents, the damage also accounts for a loss of roughly 30% of annual income.
“One month after a devasting flood the economic reality is becoming clearer,” announced the Agency of Agriculture. “Vermont’s farmers, agricultural businesses, and communities sustained millions of dollars in damage and face strong head winds to recover.”
The survey notes that 69% of respondents do not carry crop insurance.
The survey will remain open through Aug. 28, with Agriculture officials asking anyone that raises animals or grows feed or crops to complete the survey, which takes just a few minutes to complete, at https://agriculture.vermont.gov/
The data from the survey will assist a new task force appointed by Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts to help with the recovery efforts. Farmers are also encouraged to report damage to 211 and their county Farm Service Agency if they haven’t done so already.
Assistance for farmers is becoming available from various sources, including $4 million in federal assistance from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service that was announced over the weekend.
“NRCS recognizes the incredible hardships faced by producers across the state of Vermont,” said Travis Thomason, Vermont State Conservationist. “In difficult times like these, it is incredibly important for us to stand by those affected by the flooding so we can get back to being our best.”
This funding applies to resource concerns that threaten the ongoing agricultural operation or create an imminent threat to agricultural operations. This particular program is available for several eligible practices: Cover Crop; Critical Area Planting; Fence; Pasture and Hay Planting; Mulching; Residue and Tillage Management, Reduced Till; Feed Management.
The deadline to apply for this disaster assistance funding is Sept. 1. Please visit your local NRCS service center to apply.
The Agency of Agriculture has compiled a resource page with additional assistance programs that can be found on its website.
