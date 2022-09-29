Local Farms Get Viability, Water Quality Grants

The Dill Family (from left) Dahlia, Mark, Chuck and Lisa own and operate The Chandler Pond Farm in South Wheelock.(Contributed photo: chandlerpondfarm.com)

The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program, a program of the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board (VHCB), recently announced its 2022 grant awards to working lands entrepreneurs, totaling $797,108 to support businesses improvements and improve water quality.

This year, 19 farmers were awarded a total of $601,368 to invest in on-farm capital improvements that enhance water quality. Additionally, $195,740 in grant awards will support 20 farm and forest businesses with completing projects that advance business development and viability.

