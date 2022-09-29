Local Farms Get Viability, Water Quality Grants

The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program, a program of the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board (VHCB), recently announced its 2022 grant awards to working lands entrepreneurs, totaling $797,108 to support businesses improvements and improve water quality.
This year, 19 farmers were awarded a total of $601,368 to invest in on-farm capital improvements that enhance water quality. Additionally, $195,740 in grant awards will support 20 farm and forest businesses with completing projects that advance business development and viability.
In South Wheelock, two generations of the Dill Family manage Chandler Pond Farm, a diversified beef operation on land conserved with the Vermont Land Trust. Stewardship is critical to the Dill’s mission, which spurred them to take action to improve water quality by ensuring nutrients are kept in place on the farm. The Dills worked with UVM Extension and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets to replace their earthen barnyard with a woodchip barnyard, and received a $7,726 Water Quality Grant to complete the project.
“Our woodchip pad barnyard has significantly reduced feed waste, improved herd health, and helped us streamline labor,” Mark Dill shared. “It’s allowed us to be responsible stewards of the land and waterways of the customers we directly serve - all while working towards creating a viable farm business, allowing us to grow and support our family.”
Local farms receiving water quality grant awards were:
Sheep Meadow Farm, Danville: $13,000 for farm road and culvert enlargement
Rainbows Edge Farm, Sutton: $40,000 for a bedded pack facility
Snug Valley Farm, Hardwick: $40,000 for winter pig housing
Speedwell Farms, Lyndon: $40,000 for a milkhouse waste project
Sweet Rowen Farmstead, Glover: $23,995 for a farm waste water fertigation gun
Hill Farm, Greensboro: $25,838 for a milkhouse waste project
Ledgenear Farm, Glover: $38,675 for grazing infrastructure
Colburns Village View Maples, Glover: $40,000 for sacrifice pasture heavy use mitigation project
Green Valley Organic, Derby: $40,000 for a concrete storage facility
Implementation grants were awarded to:
Maple Grove Farm, Derby: $10,000 for a farm utility vehicle
Sweet Rowen Farmstead, Glover: $10,000 for distribution hub infrastructure
Hillside Homestead, Craftsbury: $9,740 for cow stall upgrades
Northwind Farm, Walden: $10,000 for a barn addition and covered laneway with added automatic grainers
NEK Grains, Waterford: $10,000 for a 40” mill and farm store expansion
The Farm & Forest Viability Program’s Water Quality Grants are funded by the State of Vermont through Vermont’s Capital Construction and State Bonding Act.
The Farm & Forest Viability Program provides business planning, technical assistance, and ownership transition planning to farm, food and forest products businesses.
