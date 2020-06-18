Local Farms Receive State Grants

MONTPELIER — Four local farms were among 16 in the state named to receive grants from the Working Lands Enterprise Board (WLEB). The 16 businesses will receive over $250,000 in COVID-19 Response Business Development Grants within the sectors of agriculture and forestry.
Three of the four local businesses are in Orleans County, including Cate Hill Orchard, Craftsbury ($14,190); Stannard Farm, Stannard ($9,589), and Cellars at Jasper Hill, Greensboro Bend ($25,000). Also awarded a $25,000 grant was Snug Valley Farm, East Hardwick, Caledonia County.
The Working Lands Enterprise Initiative (WLEI) received funds from the Vermont and Northeast USDA Dairy Business Innovation Center which enabled WLEI to sponsor two businesses from the pool of applicants with grants to assist in marketing and brand development efforts in direct response to coronavirus pandemic induced market declines.
“The WLEI is a strong program with rigorous standards, an in-depth review process, and history of grantees achieving their goals with lasting positive impacts,” said Scott Waterman, Policy and Communications Director of the Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets. “The two value-added dairy processors, Cellars at Jasper Hill in Greensboro and Parish Hill Creamery in Putney, are both strong operations which have been adversely impacted.”
