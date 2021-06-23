A Woodsville woman is charged with attempting to destroy drug evidence and two Northeast Kingdom men with being felons in possession of guns in the June round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court in North Haverhill.
Rachel E. Clegg, 33, of Woodsville, was indicted on two special class felony counts of possessing more than a half ounce of cocaine and another quantity of more than five grams of fentanyl and/or cocaine with the intent to sell on Jan. 25 in Haverhill.
She was also indicted on a Class B felony count of attempted destruction of evidence.
On Jan. 25, prosecutors said Clegg entered Apartment 6S at 43 Central St. in Woodsville after being told she could not go inside because the apartment had been secured pending the application for a search warrant.
Once inside, however, authorities said Clegg proceeded to collect unlawfully possessed fentanyl and cocaine and went into the bathroom, where she intended to destroy or conceal the drug evidence and impede the investigation prior to the execution of the search warrant.
Jake Scott Dadah, 30, of Lyndonville, was indicted on a Class B felony count of being a felon in unlawful possession of a weapon.
On Sept. 18 in Lebanon, prosecutors said Dadah had under his control a Springfield XD 9-mm handgun after previously being convicted of the felony nighttime breaking and entering of a boat in Massachusetts in 2012.
Todd Dovholuk, 42, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class A felony count of possessing a quantity of fentanyl and/or cocaine on Jan. 20 in Littleton after previously being convicted of felony drug possession in Grafton Superior Court in 2014.
Christopher Martin, 30, of Berlin, was indicted on a Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking that charges him with stealing a 2020 Chevrolet Spark belonging to David Laleme on March 26 in Littleton.
Matthew Peirce, 34, of St. Johnsbury, was indicted on a Class B felony count of being a felon in unlawful possession of a weapon.
On Jan. 7 in Lebanon, prosecutors said Peirce had under his control a Ruger 9-mm pistol after having previously been convicted of felony burglary in 2004 and escape while on furlough in 2006 in Caledonia District Court.
Jeffrey Tompkins Jr., 40, of Bradford, was indicted on a Class B felony count of conspiring to deliver contraband in jail.
On Jan. 18, while an inmate at the Grafton County House of Corrections, prosecutors said Tompkins agreed with David Grose, another inmate, to unlawfully give Grose a quantity of the controlled drug buprenorphine, an opioid medication, that Tompkins had been prescribed.
Grose then concealed the drug in his cell with the understanding that he and Tompkins would provide the buprenorphine strips to other inmates, said authorities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.