In a ceremony on Sunday, fire departments in the North Country and Northeast Kingdom were recognized for their response to a water rescue in Littleton on the Connecticut River in June, with two Littleton firefighters awarded Medals of Valor for their action.
“All the credit goes to the guys on the department and what they’ve done and are doing,” Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Michael McQuillen said Tuesday. “It shows that their training and their education really does pay off, and it’s noticed by people statewide. I can’t be any more proud of what my crew has done.”
For giving his life to others, one first responder, Littleton Fire Capt Jeff Whitcomb, who died in October 2021 after a training accident, was posthumously awarded the highest of four valor medals, the Paul W. Sypek Medal of Valor.
The honors were bestowed at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, N.H., during the annual awards ceremony held by the New Hampshire Fire Service and Emergency Medical Services Committee of Merit.
Littleton Fire Rescue, the St. Johnsbury Fire Department, Waterford Fire Department, Bath Fire Department, and the Sugar Hill Fire Department were each given unit citations for their quick and coordinated response to the water rescue on June 21, when a pickup truck went off Interstate 93 and plunged into the Connecticut River.
For their response during the incident, Class 3 Medals of Valor were awarded to Littleton Fire Lt. Tom Hartwell and Littleton firefighter Cameron Robidoux.
The Paul W. Sypek Medal of Valor awarded to Whitcomb is an uncommon honor not given every year.
Whitcomb was serving as a senior staff instructor for the New Hampshire Division of Fire Standards and Training and Emergency Medical Services when he died on Oct. 2 in Concord, after suffering injuries from a training accident.
Earlier this year, the state officially declared Whitcomb’s death a line-of-duty death.
A Littleton native, Whitcomb served on LFR for 24 years before retiring in 2015, but continued in his capacity as a state fire instructor.
The Paul W. Sypek Medal of Valor is “the highest award which may be given for conspicuous bravery and extreme risk to life, above and beyond the call of duty, in an effort to protect and save a human life.”
Accepting the honor on Whitcomb’s behalf were his wife, Carlene, and daughters, Emma and Sara.
It is the first award of its kind for a firefighter at Littleton Fire Rescue, said LFR Chief Michael McQuillen, who was awarded a Paul W. Sypek Medal of Valor for a call to which he responded 20 years ago while a firefighter in the city of Londonderry.
Whitcomb was a well-loved and well-respected firefighter and was known not only in Littleton and in the Northeast Kingdom, but across New Hampshire and New England.
“It’s very humbling,” said McQuillen. “It feels good that his family gets the recognition they deserve for what they’ve sacrificed. It’s small in comparison to what they’ve lost, but at least there is the recognition, that we recognize what Jeff gave and what his family has to suffer through as a result of that.”
Class 3 Medals of Valor are awarded to those who distinguish themselves through heroic action in the line of duty.
Unit citations are awarded to all members of a fire or rescue company who work together to perform meritorious service at the scene of an emergency or fire.
Unit citations can also be given with individual Medals of Valor, such as in the medals awarded to Hartwell and Robidoux.
McQuillen will be putting the unit citation on the wall of Littleton Fire Rescue.
“For receiving the unit citation and the guys who received the Medal of Valor, I’m very proud of them for what they did,” said McQuillen. “It was a tense, dangerous situation that they were in, and to enter the water and try to swim down to make that rescue, they really did go above and beyond. This recognition shows that. It shows the dedication they had and the commitment they had to the job and the disregard for their own safety they had in their attempt to rescue somebody else. In the spirit of the award, it really shows they went above and beyond the call of duty in an effort to save someone’s life. As a fire chief, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
He thanked all of the local fire departments involved that day for working in concert to give the victim the best chance to have a successful outcome.
The pickup truck plunged deep and fast into the river, though, and the driver, Joshua Casey, 44, of Concord, Vt., drowned before first responders could reach him.
“It was all the departments working together as one,” said McQuillen. “The unit citation shows that. We lined everything up the best we could to get there and make a difference. It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but it was a quick response and it was a well-coordinated response.”
The committee’s selection process for the awards covers emergency response calls up to June 30 of the year.
While a New Hampshire selection committee, McQuillen said it recognizes all departments involved in a response, and it’s important that the Vermont fire departments, with LFR, Sugar Hill and Bath, were recognized with unit citations.
The Committee of Merit’s 29th Annual Fire Service and Emergency Medical Services Awards and Recognition Presentation on Sunday included St. Johnsbury Fire Department Chief Bradley Reed.
It was the first presentation held in three years, following suspended presentations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a packed house because it had been three years and there were a lot of awards given out,” said McQuillen.
On Saturday, Whitcomb’s name will be added to New Hampshire Fallen Firefighters Wall at the state fire academy in Concord, where an eternal flame burns.
LFR’s ladder truck will be there.
“That’s where we put those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and Jeff’s name is getting added to that,” said McQuillen.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.