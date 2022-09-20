In a ceremony on Sunday, fire departments in the North Country and Northeast Kingdom were recognized for their response to a water rescue in Littleton on the Connecticut River in June, with two Littleton firefighters awarded Medals of Valor for their action.

“All the credit goes to the guys on the department and what they’ve done and are doing,” Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Michael McQuillen said Tuesday. “It shows that their training and their education really does pay off, and it’s noticed by people statewide. I can’t be any more proud of what my crew has done.”

