Local Fire Prevention Advocate Warns About Home Heating Dangers

In this file photo from October 2016, St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Troy Ruggles sprays water at flames engulfing the porch area of an Elm Street aparatment building. The fire was caused by an improper heating source. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. JOHNSBURY — The fire department’s new fire prevention coordinator wants people to take precautions to avoid fires while trying to be warm this winter.
Lt. Andrew Ruggles rose to his current rank last summer and assumed the duties of the fire prevention coordinator in the fall. Among his duties is going into schools and daycares, and sharing fire safety information with children, but his message these days is to people heating their homes.
Each winter heating season in the colder climates, mistakes are made and fires flare up causing property damage, injury or worse. Information provided by the U.S. Fire Administration notes that nationwide, one in every seven home fires and one in every five home fire deaths involves heating equipment.
Lt. Ruggles said he wanted to share some helpful tips to prevent accidental heating-related fires. He offered safety reminders for people using fireplaces, wood stoves and furnaces.
To guard against an accidental fire igniting from the use of a fireplace, the lieutenant said a glass or metal screen should be placed in front of the fire to keep sparks and embers contained.
He said the fireplace should not be used as a place to burn paper. He also said the fire in the fireplace should be out before leaving the home or going to bed.
Dispose of ashes by placing them in a metal container with a lid and placing the container outside at least 10 feet away from the residence.
The same disposal of ashes is required for a person using a wood stove. “We’ve seen fires in the past where people had put ashes in a cardboard box,” said Lt. Ruggles.
Additional directives related to wood stove use, he said, are to make sure there is nothing combustible within three feet of the stove and to have the chimney inspected and cleaned by a professional each year.
Lt. Ruggles said the dangers around furnace use are mitigated if people refrain from placing anything combustible within three feet of the furnace, and if they have the furnace inspected each year by a technician.
Lastly, he said, maintain carbon monoxide and smoke detectors in the home.
St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Brad Reed tasked Lt. Ruggles with promoting fire prevention education because the effort helps to fulfill the department’s mission to preserve and protect lives and property.
Promoting ways people can be proactive around issues related to their own fire protection is also a good way to increase the department’s exposure in the community, he said.
