Local Fire Prevention Advocate Warns About Home Heating Dangers
In this file photo from October 2016, St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Troy Ruggles sprays water at flames engulfing the porch area of an Elm Street aparatment building. The fire was caused by an improper heating source. (Photo by Dana Gray)

St. JOHNSBURY — The fire department’s new fire prevention coordinator wants people to take precautions to avoid fires while trying to be warm this winter.

Lt. Andrew Ruggles rose to his current rank last summer and assumed the duties of the fire prevention coordinator in the fall. Among his duties is going into schools and daycares, and sharing fire safety information with children, but his message these days is to people heating their homes.

