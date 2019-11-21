Vermont State Game Wardens and the Vermont Marine Corps League are partnering to collect toys for tots. Wardens will accept toys, gift cards and donations until Dec. 15.
People in the area can call their local warden to arrange a pick-up of toys or donations, or take toys to the local Natural Resources office at 374 Emerson Falls Road in St. Johnsbury.
