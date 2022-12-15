The true story of a Kirby raccoon attack and the visually-impaired 11-year-old girl who battled the wild animal as it savagely bit her friend is recounted in a new book about heroes.

“Everyday Heroine: 50 More Real Stories of Young Girls Changing the World,” written by Lauren Carlson, includes the story, naming Piper Rolfe among the 50 heroines.

