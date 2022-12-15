The true story of a Kirby raccoon attack and the visually-impaired 11-year-old girl who battled the wild animal as it savagely bit her friend is recounted in a new book about heroes.
“Everyday Heroine: 50 More Real Stories of Young Girls Changing the World,” written by Lauren Carlson, includes the story, naming Piper Rolfe among the 50 heroines.
“Her story is being shared to inspire other young girls that they can do amazing things,” said the author.
The book was released on Dec. 6 and can be found on Amazon.
It’s the second of a planned three installments of the book sharing stories that feature girls making a difference in the lives of others.
Carlson said she came across the story about the 2013 raccoon attack in The Caledonian-Record and other sources.
It was around noon on June 23, 2013, when a raccoon charged at 11-year-old Irie Campbell of Lyndonville. Campbell had been playing near a stream with Rolfe and Campbell’s younger brother. The animal lunged at Campbell, inflicting multiple bites.
Rather than run away, Piper went after the raccoon.
“(Irie) starts screaming,” Piper recalled. “I ran over to her, but I couldn’t really tell what was happening.” She said she then realized that an animal was attacking her friend. “I already had a stick in my hand so I started hitting (the raccoon) trying to get it off her.”
In the newspaper report, Irie’s father, Derek Campbell, said, “(Irie) yelled for the kids to run and my 5-year-old boy ran, but her friend Piper, who’s a tiny little thing, started to beat the raccoon with a stick.”
Irie Campbell suffered bites to her hand, including her thumb, and her legs. Stitches were required for the injuries to her hand. The raccoon had fled into the woods by the time Rolfe’s father, Sean, got there, and it was not found to determine if it was rabid, but out of caution doctors treated Irie as if the bites were from a rabid animal. That treatment meant Irie needed to endure multiple shots.
Piper Rolfe is now age 20 and a college student in Boston with plans to attend law school. She said she had no idea her story would be published in a book.
Carlson, who lives in a suburb of Chicago called Algonquin, said with many of the girls she writes about she will make connections to seek out more details or clarity, but with Piper’s story, she said she felt like she knew the story well enough to write about without connecting with Piper.
The author said some of the stories included in her books are about girls making a difference in an ongoing way and some are isolated events like the one involving Piper.
“Even though Piper is legally blind, her first reaction was to jump in and help her friend,” said Carlson. “I just think it’s amazing that her reaction was to jump in and help even though she couldn’t see clearly what the problem was.”
Carlson said she is writing the “Everyday Heroine” series of books to show people that even small acts of bravery can make a difference. “Your act of bravery is changing the world one person at a time,” she said.
Some of the girl’s featured in the book have a larger platform of influence. One of them is Ruby Bridges, the first Black child to attend the previously all-white school in Louisiana on Nov. 14, 1960. Another one is Bethany Hamilton, who was an inspiration for returning to competitive surfing after suffering a shark attack in which her left arm was bitten off.
“My idea is that no matter what your platform is or what your passion is you can always do amazing things,” said Carlson.
Piper said “it’s cool” to be among the “heroines” in the book. Since learning about the book on Wednesday, Piper’s mom, Danica, has already ordered a copy.
