Local Girl Scouts Celebrating International Day Of Peace

On Sept. 21, 2021, Girl Scout Troop 51442 of Danville will be displaying pinwheels with messages of peace on the Danville Green as part of Pinwheels for Peace, a worldwide project to celebrate the International Day of Peace. Join them in this effort and create a pinwheel to spread peace.
Pinwheels for Peace is an art and literacy project which began with two art teachers in Florida as a way for students to express their feelings about what’s going on in the world and in their lives. The project has grown from 500,000 pinwheels spinning throughout the world in 2005 to over four million in 2019. The troop is excited for Danville to be on the map.
Last winter, Troop 51442 began working remotely on the Pinwheels for Peace project as part of the Girl Scout Peacebuilding badge. They made pinwheels with messages of peace, signed a Peace Pledge and wrote a Peace Song for the troop. When asked what peace means to them, they said, “Kindness, happiness, equality, friendship, loyalty, and honesty.” Girl Scout Juniors also took part in planning the project, which included talking to community members and school staff, creating announcements, helping with the press release, and distributing posters. Girl Scouts provides an opportunity for girls to discover their leadership skills, build confidence and make a difference in their communities and the world around them. Pinwheels for Peace was a way for the girls to come together to practice these skills and have a meaningful experience during a challenging time.
For more information on the Pinwheels for Peace project and to find directions on how to make pinwheels, please visit www.pinwheelsforpeace.com. Wood dowels and skewers with tacks work well for attaching the pinwheels. Keep a lookout for spinning pinwheels in Danville on Sept. 21.
Participating Girl Scout Troop members are Juniors: Laura Clouatre, Maya Franson, Hillerie Gingue, Willa Mantius, Lucia Pearl, JLynn Stevens, Adele Stinson, Natalie Taylor, Addelyn Temple, and Amelia Webster; Brownies: Abigail Clouatre, Hannah Gingue, Chloe Kempton, Naomi Leach, and Ella Taylor; Daisies: Piper Kempton and Casey Stevens.
Troop leaders are Sara Stinson and Molly Gleason (Juniors), Katie Taylor and Megan Williams (Brownies and Daisies).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.