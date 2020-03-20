Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Those at the Newport City Council meeting sat six feet apart in the city gym Monday evening to achieve "social distancing" to avoid contaminating each other with the coronavirus. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Members of the St. Johnsbury select board participate in a virtual meeting by iPad Friday afternoon. The board was testing the digital meeting system should it become necessary due to the Coronavirus. Clockwise from top left are Chairman Jeff Moore, who was in the town offices, Kevin Oddy, Brendan Hughes and Dennis Smith who were all participating from home. Selectman Tim Angell was also at the town offices. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
St. Johnsbury Selectman Kevin Oddy appears by video at a board meeting in the municipal offices on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
As ever-more-urgent recommendations from government and health officials advocate for people to avoid in-person interaction, local governments have grasped for a way to continue functioning in a safe manner while abiding by constitutional requirements ensuring open meetings and access to records.
In recent days local select board, school boards and committees have employed a number of different strategies to conduct business in the age of coronavirus.
