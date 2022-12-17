Local Grocer, Area Health Group Partner To Feature Food Hero Recipes

Find Food Hero recipe displays in all three White Market locations. Scan the QR code or go directly to foodhero.org (Contributed Photo)

A new partnership with the White Markets in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury and the Well-Nourished CAN of NEK Prosper hopes to encourage shoppers to eat more fruits and vegetables.

The partnership features the Food Hero social marketing campaign. Food Hero has a website where consumers can find research-tested healthy and tasty recipes, meal ideas, budgeting, shopping, and many more cooking tips and tools.

