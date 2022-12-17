Local Grocer, Area Health Group Partner To Feature Food Hero Recipes

A new partnership with the White Markets in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury and the Well-Nourished CAN of NEK Prosper hopes to encourage shoppers to eat more fruits and vegetables.
The partnership features the Food Hero social marketing campaign. Food Hero has a website where consumers can find research-tested healthy and tasty recipes, meal ideas, budgeting, shopping, and many more cooking tips and tools.
“We are hoping that people shopping in the White Markets will make Food Hero their ‘go to’ website for recipes and tips,” said Laural Ruggles, a volunteer member of the Well-Nourished CAN. Food Hero comes from Oregon State University and is used across the United States and internationally as a way to promote healthy eating and cooking.
Customers in the White Markets will find new Food Hero recipes each season in the produce sections of the stores. For easy access to the hundreds of recipes on the Food Hero website, customers can scan the QR code on each recipe.
“Food Hero recipes are easy, affordable, and most of all taste great”, said Mandy Chapman, Well-Nourished CAN member from Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. “All of the recipes use ingredients you can find here in the NEK, and most of them are kid tested and approved by the researchers at Oregon State.”
“The next time you are wondering ‘what’s for dinner’ head to the Food Hero website,” added Barbara Edelman, CAN member from NEK Community Action (NEKCA).
NEK Prosper is a regional accountable health community which seeks to integrate efforts of community organizations to reduce poverty and increase population health in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. For NEK Prosper, health is measured by five indicators: “Mentally Healthy, Well-Housed, Financially Secure, Well-Nourished, Physically Healthy.”
