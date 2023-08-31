LANCASTER — Local activists have launched a campaign against the Lancaster Fair over a controversial musical act.
Saturday night headliners Confederate Railroad have drawn criticism elsewhere for their continued use of the Confederate flag in the band’s logo and live performances.
In a social media post on Wednesday, a group of approximately 30 Lancaster area residents condemned the band’s use of the flag as unwelcome in the community and called on fair backers Passumpsic Bank and Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank to withdraw their sponsorships as a message to the fair association.
The social media post, seen by more than 300 people across multiple accounts, asked people to phone the banks directly to demand they withdraw financial support for the fair.
Lancaster resident Lee Ann Potter, a protest co-founder, explained the decision to target the banks.
“Most members of the protest group use one or both of the banks. That means our money is used to support this activity and what’s where we felt it was best to draw the line,” Potter said.
In a statement on Thursday, Woodsville Guaranty Bank President and CEO Jim Graham issued a statement in which he reaffirmed the bank’s sponsorship of the fair.
“If you know anything about WGSB, you know that we are all about inclusion. We would not purposefully support any event that aims to hurt members of our community. That said, our support for the Lancaster Fair is firm,” the statement said. “WGSB will leave it up to the fair to decide who they invite to participate.”
Passumpsic Bank representatives did not respond to requests for comment.
“A SIGNIFICANT LAPSE IN JUDGMENT”
Potter, a transgender woman, helped initiate the protest out of concern for personal safety.
She said the open display of the Confederate flag offered encouragement and support to those who harbor division and discrimination (e.g. NSC-131, the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers) at a time when hate group activity in New England is on the rise.
“All of those kinds of groups look at [the Confederate flag] as a symbol of their perceived authority,” Potter said.
Another protest organizer, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said the Confederate flag was not compatible with the spirit of the community fair.
“Quite simply, the Confederate flag is a symbol of white supremacist terrorism against anyone that’s not a white, Christian, heterosexual American. So why on earth that would have the place in the largest event in our county, that is intended to be a educational event for families and children put on by a 501C3,” said the organizer. “It represents a significant lapse in judgment at best.”
The Lancaster Fair is organized and run by the non-profit Lancaster Fair Association, which also owns the fairgrounds.
In their social media post, the protest group said the fair association was wrong to book a musical act that puts forward racist and misogynistic messages.
“Lancaster Fair organizers including [Board of Directors President] Ed Samson chose to hire a band of white supremacists to headline the fair this year. Their use of Confederate imagery is a dogwhistle to invite more hate groups to our home, and makes all of us less safe,” the post said.
Samson could not be reached for comment.
“WE DON’T WANT THIS”
Confederate Railroad is a 35-year-old country rock act whose self-titled debut album featuring songs such as “She Took It Like A Man,” “Jesus and Mama,” “Queen of Memphis,” and “Trashy Women.”
The band has faced increasing scrutiny over its continued use of the Confederate Flag while other acts — such as Ted Nugent, Luke Combs, and The Allman Brothers — have condemned or distanced themselves from the symbol.
The late Gregg Allman said in a 2015 interview, “If people are gonna look at that flag and think of it as representing slavery, then I say burn every one of them.”
Confederate Railroad has had multiple concerts canceled in recent years due to concerns over its use of the Confederate flag in its logo.
After two performances were canceled by local fairs in Illinois and New York in 2019, Confederate Railroad founder Danny Shirley said to Rolling Stone about the band’s use of the flag, “We don’t use it as a backdrop, we don’t hang it from the rafters, or the front of the stage. On our T-shirts there’s a part of the flag on there, but when we’re playing venues where there is a policy on that, we just don’t sell T-shirts.”
In that same interview, he said “I’m not the only one that is tired of being so politically correct. I live by the golden rule: I treat you the way I’d like you to treat me. But this political correctness has gone a little too far” and said about the changing the band’s logo in response to criticism, “I would never do that.”
The Lancaster Fair/Confederate Railroad protest comes two months after a conflict over a planned Drag Story Hour at Lancaster’s Weeks Memorial Library. The event was canceled over concerns of violent protests.
Some complained that the group responsible for Drag Story Hour, North Conway-based White Mountains Pride, were out-of-town interlopers meddling in local affairs.
Anticipating similar push-back, those behind the Confederate Railroad protest said they are locally based.
“We’re from here, we don’t want this,” the unnamed organizer said.
The purpose of the protest is not to rabble rouse, the organizer said, but to support community values and ensure that Lancaster is a tolerant and welcoming place for everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation.
“Fundamentally [the Confederate flag is] a symbol of of hatred and division with a with a deep legacy of violence towards many different groups that are present here today. You know?” the organizer said. “There’s no reason that is a necessary cultural symbol to elevate at an event of any kind, let alone one intended for children and families.”
Bank Statement
From Jim Graham, President & CEO of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank:
We learned yesterday that a band scheduled to play at the Lancaster Fair is causing concern. Unfavorable things are being said about fair organizers and fair sponsors, including Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank (WGSB). We’d like to set the record straight.
If you know anything about WGSB, you know that we are all about inclusion. We would not purposefully support any event that aims to hurt members of our community. That said, our support for the Lancaster Fair is firm.
The bank has supported the Lancaster Fair and other local fairs for as long as we can remember because we know, like you do, that they are special events that showcase our communities, bring economic benefit, and are gatherings that local families and children and businesses look forward to year-after-year. We also know how hard local fair volunteers work to make these huge events such a great success.
We appreciate the calls we’ve received from concerned citizens and we hear you. We also feel the Lancaster Fair Association’s track record of quality events and service deserves our continued support.
WGSB will leave it up to the fair to decide who they invite to participate. We will also continue to show our support for the Lancaster Fair and for the rural North Country communities and people we love so much.
