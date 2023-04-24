Local Groups Approved For Project Applications

Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) announced Monday the second round of approved Community Recovery and Revitalization Program (CRRP) grant applications for projects intended to spur economic recovery.
Local entities with approved second-round applications include:
Dog Mountain, St. Johnsbury: Extensive repairs and improvements to address the water damage to the foundation and improve accessibility. Estimated project cost, $90,000; proposed award, $18,000.
Tullar Group, LLC: Renovation of a 2,560 square-foot farmhouse in South Ryegate into three housing units (one affordable). Estimated project cost $243,650; proposed award $48,730.
Commercial Kitchen Expansion, Asian Homestyle Cooking: Build a commercial kitchen (electrical, plumbing, propane, kitchen equipment, installations) to allow Asian Homestyle Cooking (Lyndon Center) to reopen and sell frozen homemade artisanal dumplings and sides/condiments—estimated project cost: $21,235; proposed award, $4,247.
Administered by the Department of Economic Development (DED), the program aims to strengthen communities across the state by reversing the harm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through assistance with capital investments.
Twenty-three projects have been reviewed by an interagency committee and approved for round two funding, resulting in a proposed award amount of $9,541,195, which is expected to support $92,206,478 in total project costs.
“My administration remains focused on increasing economic opportunity in communities across the state,” said Governor Scott. “These grants are an investment in the revitalization of our county economic centers and their surrounding communities that have been left behind for far too long, helping make the most of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity we have as a result of historic federal funds.”
