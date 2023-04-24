Local Groups Approved For Project Applications
Buy Now

Dahlia Dumont and The Blue Dahlia perform at Dog Mountain on Sunday, July 25, 2021 as part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) announced Monday the second round of approved Community Recovery and Revitalization Program (CRRP) grant applications for projects intended to spur economic recovery.

Local entities with approved second-round applications include:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments