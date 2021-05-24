Two local entities were among 29 nonprofit organizations in the state awarded $331,000 in grants by The Vermont Women’s Fund.
The grants “further the Fund’s mission to support the advancement, self-sufficiency, and economic and social equality of Vermont’s women and girls,” said VWF Director Meg Smith. A component fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, the Women’s Fund began fulfilling its philanthropic mission in 1994.
Locally, Northeast Kingdom Collaborative received $5,000 for its NEK Women Lead Network, “which facilitates career mentorship and region-wide connections through rich, honest dialogue among diverse women leaders in the Northeast Kingdom who want to help each other thrive and drive change,” Smith stated.
Also, The Umbrella of St. Johnsbury received $10,000 to support its mission of cultivating a Northeast Kingdom where all people thrive, free from abuse and oppression.
“The decisions made this year by the Vermont Women’s Fund Council reflect a new consciousness centered on creating a more equitable system to better serve women and girls,” Smith remarked.
