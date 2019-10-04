Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Alan Johnson stands with his family's award-winning Christmas tree at the Champlain Valley Expo in 2018. For the fifth time, the Concord family business entered a tree judged best this year too. (Courtesy Photo)
Abby, left, and Lindsay Johnson stand with their family's award-winning tree at the Champlain Valley Expo in 2018. For the fifth time, the Concord family business entered a tree judged best this year too. (Courtesy Photo)
Presenting Christmas trees at the fairs has been a family event for the Johnson family for years. Here, younger Johnson siblings, Lindsay, left, and Jacqueline, are with their grandmother, Marion. (Courtesy Photo)
Alan Johnson, of Concord, cuts the Christmas tree he entered into a Champlain Valley Expo competition last year. The tree won. The tree the Johnson family entered this year also won. (Courtesy Photo)
Alan Johnson stands with his family's award-winning Christmas tree at the Champlain Valley Expo in 2018. For the fifth time, the Concord family business entered a tree judged best this year too. (Courtesy Photo)
Abby, left, and Lindsay Johnson stand with their family's award-winning tree at the Champlain Valley Expo in 2018. For the fifth time, the Concord family business entered a tree judged best this year too. (Courtesy Photo)
Presenting Christmas trees at the fairs has been a family event for the Johnson family for years. Here, younger Johnson siblings, Lindsay, left, and Jacqueline, are with their grandmother, Marion. (Courtesy Photo)
Reluctant to take a bow for his boughs, a Concord Christmas tree grower credits his close-knit, hard-working family for tree growing and annual showing success at the Champlain Valley Fair.
Alan Johnson was recently awarded Best in Show and Best in Class for displaying a near perfect Fraser fir Christmas tree at the fair. It’s not even close to the first time he’s been tops in trees at the annual competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.