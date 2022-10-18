It’s fitting that the gymnasium at the Vermont Army National Guard Armory in Lyndonville is now dedicated to a Lyndon Institute graduate and Army sergeant whose tragically short life was focused on fitness.

Sgt. Cody Surprise, a 2018 LI grad, died on May 21 at the age of 21 when he drowned by accident at a Bolton swimming hole. He was a junior at the University of Vermont at the time and living in Burlington.

