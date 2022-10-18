It’s fitting that the gymnasium at the Vermont Army National Guard Armory in Lyndonville is now dedicated to a Lyndon Institute graduate and Army sergeant whose tragically short life was focused on fitness.
Sgt. Cody Surprise, a 2018 LI grad, died on May 21 at the age of 21 when he drowned by accident at a Bolton swimming hole. He was a junior at the University of Vermont at the time and living in Burlington.
Surprise was a soldier with Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), based out of Lyndonville.
On Sunday, members of his unit along with family and friends honored his life and service at a memorial service held at the Ethan Allen Firing Range chapel in Jericho. During the service, it was announced that the armory’s gym in Lyndonville would be dedicated to Surprise.
His mother, Jessica Swart, who now lives in Texas, attended the service, calling it “amazing.”
The dedication of the gym surprised her and was the most emotional moment for her, she said.
“When they dedicated the gym, I just burst into tears; it was the most amazing, fitting thing,” said Swart. “He was very much into physical fitness … he was always on the go.”
Swart, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, said in the weeks since her son’s death she wondered how her son’s name could live on because of his military service. She said she started to consider if there was a way for him to be honored with a highway marker. The gym dedication is much more appropriate, she said, and she is proud that Armory users for years to come will see a sign with her son’s name on it.
“As long as people can remember him, to be able to talk about him; this is what I hang onto,” she said, picturing people in the coming years who see the sign and are prompted to ask, “Who’s this Sergeant Surprise? Whose this Cody guy?”
Surprise, who needed his mother’s permission to enlist at age 17, did a lot in the military in a short period of time. His education included the Basic and Advanced Military Mountaineer Courses, Pathfinder, Air Assault, and Infantry One Station Unit Training. His awards and decorations included a Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and National Defense Service Medal.
He was featured in a military training video on the use of the Kodiak boat. The training took place on Crystal Lake in Barton, and he spoke with poise into the camera about the importance of the training. The video was shown during the service; it was the first time Swart had seen it.
She said she was impressed with his performance in the video but not surprised. “He’s always had a gift of gab; he could always talk off the cuff,” she said.
During the memorial time on Sunday, stories of Surprise’s time in military service were shared.
“In the middle of one February or March we were doing a ruck march from Lyndonville Armory to one of our local training areas and it was so cold that morning, 15 or 20 degrees below zero,” recalled U.S. Army Capt. Philip Bourn, commander, C Troop, 1-172nd CAV (MTN). “I was moving along the columns checking on soldiers and I saw Cody. I walked up to him and asked if he was alright, and his face had quite literally frozen in a smile. I asked him what he was smiling about, and he said, ‘Sir, I love this sh*t!’”
Surprise had recently returned in the spring of 2022 from deployment with C Troop to the Horn of Africa.
“We were running 12-hour shifts in Djibouti, the hottest country in the world, and I was out to check on soldiers about an hour before shift change and everyone was exhausted,” Bourn remembered. “I saw Cody off in the distance working his position alongside two local nationals. They were laughing and joking and clearly having a good time and I remembered thinking how even now Cody still found something to laugh about. He had taken the time to learn some of the local language and was clearly loved by the locals there, and that really stuck with me.”
As a student at LI, Surprise took part in a National Language Exam, earning an honorable mention for his result on the National Spanish Exam.
Surprise’s brother, Julian, a captain in the U.S. Army, said Cody’s experience at LI helped him mature and met the desire he felt to attend a high school where he could be exposed to broad opportunities. Cody Surprise was a boarding student at LI, which required of him more self-reliance, his brother said.
“LI gave him the freedom to be immersed in the school experience and a whole lifestyle change,” Julian Surprise said.
At LI, Cody Surprise was a high honors student. He was on the LI Scholars Bowl team that finished third in 2016. He played volleyball and ultimate for the Vikings.
The 2018 LI yearbook links Surprise to the love of country that inspired him to serve in the military. Beside their photos, senior students were encouraged to answer the prompt “My story in 15 words or less…” Next to his photo, Surprise’s response states, “God bless America!”
