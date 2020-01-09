Local 4H Members Experience Milk And Cheese Event

Erin Gwitt, of Haverhill, N.H., and Amy Vaughan, of Newbury, make grill cheese sandwiches during a recent 4H event in North Haverhill, N.H. (Courtesy Photo)

Twenty youth attended the Milk and Cheese Please 4-H event in Grafton County on Jan. 4. At this workshop, the youth were video chatting with groups from Coös County and Merrimack County that were doing the same thing.

Youth tasted cheese that was made from the milk of cows, goats, and sheep. They also made their own cheese and tasted it. (It tasted very good.) They also learned about the importance of washing your hands and learned some knife skills.

