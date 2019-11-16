Local 4H Youth Perform Well At National Horse Event

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Three Northeast Kingdom 4-H'ers were among the 16-member Vermont delegation that competed at the Eastern National 4-H Horse Roundup, Nov. 8-10, in Louisville, Kentucky. They were (left to right) Katherine Stone and Jasmine Mooney, both from St. Johnsbury, and Chelsea Carcoba, Danville. (Courtesy photo by Amanda Turgeon)
Vermont 4-H’ers had a good run at the Eastern National 4-H Horse Roundup in Kentucky, placing in the top 10 teams in three of the four competitions they entered.
The annual event took place Nov. 8-10 at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville. Considered the largest national 4-H horse program contest, it attracted more than 250 youths from 25 states, who competed in communications, quiz bowl, horse judging and hippology.
