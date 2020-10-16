Local Health Officials On Notice Following Regional Spike

New Hampshire’s uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases, including new ones in Grafton County, has municipal health officers and emergency management directors in the North Country on the alert and bracing for a possible increase in northern New Hampshire, where a few new cases have appeared in recent days.

“An alert from DHHS [the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services] came in Monday or Tuesday about a jump in cases statewide,” Milton Bratz, health officer for Littleton, in northern Grafton County, said Friday. ” I hadn’t seen an alert in some time. They are calling this a third wave now. The second was in June or July and then it tapered off. But the numbers are now climbing nationally.”

