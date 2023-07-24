Local Homelessness Increases With Reduction Of Motel Use
In this file photo, a tent is pitched near the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail in St. Johnsbury.

Access to motel rooms for homeless people is at its lowest level since before the pandemic, and for some of them home is wherever they can find shelter or pitch a tent.

That option leads to police intervention when the chosen overnight accommodations are off-limits, and police in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury have seen a big increase in the local homeless population.

