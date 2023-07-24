Local Homelessness Increases With Reduction Of Motel Use

Access to motel rooms for homeless people is at its lowest level since before the pandemic, and for some of them home is wherever they can find shelter or pitch a tent.
That option leads to police intervention when the chosen overnight accommodations are off-limits, and police in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury have seen a big increase in the local homeless population.
The higher number of people homeless in the communities reflects the lower number of rooms available at the Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury and the Colonnade Inn in Lyndonville. Both were heavily used by the state of Vermont, beginning with the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. A loss of federal funding to continue the housing solution brought about qualification limits, forcing many of the previous hotel dwellers out of those accommodations.
The more stringent qualifications were phased in earlier this summer. What had been 40 rooms for the homeless at the Fairbanks in May was down to 16 on July 14. At the Colonnade, what was 39 rooms in May was down to 10 rooms on July 14.
Options appear to be limited for some people who no longer qualify for subsidized motel rooms, and when no place to go means any place they can find, police encounters often follow.
There have been many encounters, according to officials in Lyndon and St. Johnsbury.
“It’s really taking a lot of their (St. Johnsbury Police) resources,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead. “They’re constantly kicking (homeless people) out of places they’re not supposed to be only for them to go to another place they’re not supposed to be.”
Areas in St. Johnsbury where tents are pitched that shouldn’t be there are along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail and the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
To address concerns on the LVRT, officers on every shift try to check the trail.
“The homeless problem has increased,” said St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page. “Several people are living in tents wherever they find a place to pitch them, or they’re roaming the streets or staying in an ATM.”
There’s a correlation with an increase in crime, he said. “Our shoplifting is up dramatically; trespassing is up dramatically, and they are repetitive … It has caused a lot more work for my officers.”
In Lyndonville, Chief Jack Harris said, “We’re aware of 20 to 25 people around town in tents, and I’m sure there are more that we don’t know about,” said Chief Jack Harris.
He and his officers have been responding to locations where homeless people are found and telling them to move. Recently, someone was staying at the corner of Grove and Main Streets near Kennametal. Someone was also sleeping on the bench in front of Northern Physical Therapy on Main Street.
Chief Harris said when officers confront homeless people staying where they shouldn’t be, they have no better options for them.
“Without having a place to go, we end up being the bad guys because we have to make homeless people more homeless,” he said.
Police in Lyndon do point homeless people to H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Everyday) as a source of some basic necessities.
H.O.P.E. Director Jodi Wheeler said the charitable organization that operates a thrift store is providing care packages, tents, tarps, bungee cords, toiletry items for people who are homeless.
“We’re doing the best we can,” said Wheeler. “It’s overwhelming at times.”
She said she and others at the store have tried to engage with some of the homeless people and offer suggestions for needed help, but the number of people in need has increased so much that there’s not enough time to have meaningful connections with all of them.
Often, people who come into the H.O.P.E. store are given the opportunity to help out, said Wheeler, and some of them embrace the opportunity.
“In all of this, they need a little victory,” she said. “They need to be productive on some level. When they can do a little something to contribute, it’s like the first step.”
Wheeler said she knows some of the people who are homeless have directly made choices that put them in that situation, but “they are still people and people who are in need.”
She said people who want to help meet basic needs in the communities should supply any items to H.O.P.E. that could comfort those people forced to stay outside overnight. Among the needed items are large zip-lock bags for people to keep stuff dry, soap, laundry detergent, tents, sleeping bags, toiletries, cotton socks, band-aids, bug spray, after-bite ointment, new underwear, lip balm, etc.
“We’re all just members of the same community,” said Wheeler. “It’s in everybody’s interest to kind of look out for each other.”
Wheeler said H.O.P.E. and Northeast Kingdom Community Action, which has an office in St. Johnsbury, share resources as NEKCA is working to meet the significant needs among the homeless people.
Chief Page said the situation is not good for the communities or the people who are homeless.
He said it was a failure of the state government that other options for the homeless people weren’t identified before the General Housing Assistance program as it existed came to an end.
“The state addressed the problem during COVID, but kind of dropped the ball when it came time to transition,” he said. “We’re just trying to do what we can do for the safety of the citizens and trying to address the needs of the people who are homeless.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.