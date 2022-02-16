Local Hospital Executives Weigh In On Wait Time Study

State officials unveiled Wednesday the results of a multi-pronged study that showed long wait times for certain health care services across the state that could negatively affect patient satisfaction and outcomes.
The study, conducted over the winter by state officials, outside consultants and included public listening sessions, indicated the average wait time for specialist care was over two months. State officials also said that while the pandemic has upended health care delivery and exacerbated the problem, wait times and access concerns predated the pandemic in Vermont, which by some metrics trailed comparable states.
Following the state’s press conference and release of the study, a panel of hospital administrators held a follow-up event to weigh in on the waiting study. The panel included Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital CEO Shawn Tester, Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems President and CEO Jeff Tieman, Rutland Regional Medical Center President and CEO Claudio Fort, who previously ran North Country Hospital in Newport, and others.
“Hospitals in Vermont focus every single day on meeting their mission and treating the people that need their care,” said Tieman. “The people we are talking about are our family members, our friends and our neighbors. We all deserve to access the medical care we need when and where we need it.”
Tieman said there are myriad reasons for long wait times which will require stakeholders across the spectrum, including health care organizations, regulators, legislators and others, to work together to come up with solutions.
“Hospitals are working every day to improve and do better by the people they serve,” said Tieman of Vermont’s non-profit health care system which they argue is one of the most heavily regulated systems in the country.
“If Vermont’s nonprofit hospitals hadn’t stepped up to the plate over and over again throughout the years there would literally be no access to many critical specialty services anywhere in Vermont,” said Fort. “But Vermont hospitals recognize that more needs to be done.”
Access to services close to where patients are is important especially in an economically challenged region like the Northeast Kingdom, said Tester, noting travel times to larger facilities like Dartmouth Hitchock Medical Center or UVM Medical Center can be difficult for some.
“Having physicians in our communities is essential,” said Tester, adding NVRH has had an opening for a surgeon that they have aggressively been trying to fill for over a year and had one candidate accept another position where they would receive 30% more than NVRH could offer.
Tester also noted they had made offers to two other health care providers that accepted the positions only to back out later when no suitable housing could be found.
“Housing has become a much more significant challenge when it comes to recruiting professionals to our environment,” said Tester, who said the various workforce issues are a real challenge. Tester explained that NVRH even had to rent a dorm to provide traveling nurses a place to stay.
“It’s interesting to see us having to get more and more involved in areas outside of our scope to help solve these problems when we are trying to bring people to the area, including around housing and trying to find jobs for spouses because it’s not just a health care professional you are recruiting, but you are really recruiting an entire family to your region,” said Tester. “Despite the challenges, I am very proud in what we are able to accomplish and the quality of care we are providing within our community.”
According to the state’s study, NVRH, at 49 days, had shorter than the statewide average of 65-day wait times for a specialty care appointment and North Country Hospital was just over that average at 75 days.
“We have to get creative and think outside the box. I don’t think there are short-term solutions to the access issues,” said Tester. “We are hyper-aware of it, we are laser-focused on solving the problem but they are wicked problems to solve.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.