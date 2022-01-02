“It’s looking like 2022 will be a little less secret.”
That’s how Kristina Zontini, owner of Super Secret Ice Cream, announced the local business’s purchase of a downtown Bethlehem storefront — the former Indian Brook Trading Company building — on social media on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Zontini first started the small-batch, from-scratch ice cream making venture as a personal creative outlet in 2019, spurred on by numerous friends and community members. However, sales quickly picked up, leading Super Secret Ice Cream to enter the Littleton Farmers’ Market in 2020, where they now sell out on many summer Sundays.
In the fall of 2020, Zontini began splitting the rent on the upstairs commercial kitchen at Ski Hearth Farm in Sugar Hill with her friend Heidi Cook, a florist, baker and co-owner of Bethlehem’s Mountain Roots Farm. However, Zontini said Wednesday that they were unable to negotiate a new lease this Fall.
“I feel like I have yet to say ‘I’m opening an ice cream shop,’ because it’s just kind of scary,” Zontini said. “I’ve been at it a couple of years now and everything just kind of fell into place … the building was available and we needed a new location, so we just had to decide what direction to go in.”
Zontini has noted in the past her hesitance to take a big bet on her wildly popular business; even in her short feature in Peabody & Smith Realty Magazine’s Fall/Early Winter 2021 issue she’s quoted as saying, “my current challenge is figuring out how to make this a profitable business without a massive investment.”
However, that doesn’t mean Zontini and her partner, Dan Huntington — Bethlehem residents — weren’t looking around for the past couple of years, daydreaming about finding the right property.
“We’ve always been just kind of keeping an eye out for interesting buildings or spaces in the area,” Zontini said, noting that they actually looked at the former Indian Brook Trading Co. building several times in both 2020 and 2021.
“‘We fell in love with the building is the cheesy way to say it …’” Zontini said, laughing. “We liked the location. We love being near the Colonial Theater, the trails, the ball field, the shops … we just love Bethlehem.”
Zontini notes with gratitude the important role community support has played, even from the very beginning: Nick Storella, of Lonesome Woods, offered Zontini the first chest freezer. Now, Super Secret Ice Cream’s new home is just down the block from the second-generation antique and apothecary store.
“So many businesses, so many community members, so many people have been so extremely supportive,” Zontini said. “They’ve helped us with construction thoughts, with ideas … everyone has been so helpful and kind; it helps us feel like we’re making the right decision.”
Plus, at the very least, Zontini is already excited about biking to work.
2213 Main Street: A Historic Property
The building Zontini and Huntington purchased — 2213 Main St., just down from the post office — has a long history as a bustling Bethlehem business.
For almost the past decade, it was operated by Gerry Ramback and his daughter Maime — who sold ice cream out of the small commercial kitchen — as the “Indian Brook Trading Company.”
However, Zontini and Maime Ramback note that the storefront first opened way back in 1913 as Bethlehem’s first indoor movie theater. According to the Bethlehem Heritage Society, the nearby Colonial Theater opened in 1914.
Maime Ramback said Wednesday that the late Arthur Dexter suffered from asthma and moved up to Bethlehem in the early 1900s in search of cleaner air. He opened Dexter’s Theatre as a silent film venue with his sister, who played the piano.
Later, the post-and-beam property was operated as Bailey’s Garage — a gas station — and then as Sanborn’s Little Shoppe, an antique store owned by the late Phyllis J. Sanborn.
Maime Ramback said late Wednesday afternoon that she and her father, Gerry, opened their store around 2013. Their business — featured in a five-minute segment on New Hampshire Chronicle on July 28, 2016 — sold one-of-a-kind sculptures made in Thailand using motorcycle and automotive parts.
Ramback’s father discovered the sculptures on a trip to Southeast Asia and decided to start selling them in Bethlehem, along with other unique art and furniture. However, Ramback said that it was difficult to make a living importing retail from abroad — even before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The Rambacks first put up a handwritten “For Sale” sign in late 2020, then formally put the historic building on the real estate market this past summer.
“My dad also just turned 78 and we figured it would be a good time to retire,” Maime Ramback said, noting that they would be using the funds from the building’s sale to Zontini to build Ramback an off-grid home in Sugar Hill.
“I’m just so happy that it’s going to Kristina and Dan,” Ramback said. “And I’m so grateful for the town and the time I had to have a business with my dad; for all the customers and the friends that I made.”
Zontini herself remembers coming and enjoying the ice cream sold by Indian Brook Trading Co. — Slick’s Ice Cream, of Woodsvile — ever since she and Huntington moved to town in 2017. She also notes Maime Ramback’s kindness throughout the whole building sale process.
But First: Renovation
While Zontini is hesitant to say she’s opening an ice cream shop, well, that’s really what’s happening … after some needed renovation.
Currently, only the small, 300-square-foot commercial kitchen is heated and semi-functional year-round.
“It’s a really big project, so we’ll do it in phases,” Zontini said on Wednesday. “We’re going to start first by renovating the current kitchen area; we’re going to try and get it up and running as quickly as we can — but things are going to take a little time.”
Construction on the space is slated to begin in mid-January, and Zontini currently hopes to start serving customers a couple of days a week from a small take-out window by early summer 2022.
“We’re slowly figuring out a vision for the rest of the space,” she said. “But it will most likely have a community retail space when you come inside, an expanded production kitchen so we can make more ice cream, perhaps a window to watch the production process and maybe even some evening events and classes … but that’s a long way down the road.”
Zontini plans to make the building energy-efficient and to involve the community as much as possible.
“It is fun to think about what other businesses might find this space useful,” Zontini said. “I don’t know when and I don’t know what, but I do want this to be more than just an ice cream shop for the community.”
For now, however, Zontini is laser-focused on getting back to slinging delectable ice cream to her devoted customers.
“It’s so scary not being open right now,” she said, adding that she originally thought she would be open this winter. “I never wanted to misguide people, I feel bad …”
Return to Farmers’ Market Likely in 2022, As Long As Staff Can Be Found
Despite the big purchase and new space, Zontini still hopes to return to the Littleton Farmers’ Market come summer.
“We’re planning on it, but it will really depend on staff,” she said. “This past year we had a really awesome part-time employee [Yonah Friedman, of Whitefield], but we’re definitely going to have to hire some people to work in the kitchen.”
Zontini said that she is not yet planning to upgrade her small ice cream machine, but two years in business has helped her streamline the operation significantly.
“That said, we’re still going to continue making our own ice cream base and everything else from scratch — so still really small-scale and fairly limited,” she said.
Super Secret Ice Cream uses milk and cream from Hatchland Farm, in North Haverhill, and sources other ingredients from area farms and through Trenchers Farmhouse in Lyndonville, Vt.
“We really enjoy that Hatchland is so close,” Zontini said.
However, she did note the higher cost associated with local ingredients; pints of Super Secret Ice Cream can run customers into the double-digits.
“I try to be really transparent about our pricing,” Zontini said. “The real cost of making ice cream is the quality ingredients … plus we pay our employees what is considered a ‘living wage’ for here — though that still is not enough.”
Having formally closed on the building on Wednesday, Dec. 29, Zontini is already on the move with the new space, preparing to go before Bethlehem’s Planning and Zoning board in the coming weeks.
“This will be a fun adventure,” the ice-cream maker said. “And Bethlehem is already so fun … we just want to add to that.”
