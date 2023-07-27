Local Inmate Dies Of Possible Overdose
Shawn Gardner. (File photo)

ST. ALBANS — A Newport man, who was facing new drug-related federal violations, has been found dead at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, the victim of a possible drug overdose, officials said.

Records show that Shawn Gardner, 37, appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Wednesday for violating his federal supervised release conditions for the second time in recent months. About 3 hours later, he was dead at the prison.

