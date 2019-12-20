Barrett Insurance of St. Johnsbury collected toys once again this year for The Santa Fund. The St. Johnsbury Fire Department stopped by on Thursday morning to pick up the toys collected at the agency by their generous friends and clients, as well as a $500 donation from owners, Jenn and Mike Barrett. From left are: firefighter Phil Hawthorn, Jenn Barrett, Ethan Barrett and Mike Barrett. (Courtesy Photo)
Local Insurance Agency Supports Santa Fund
Barrett Insurance Makes $500 Donation, Toys Collected From Clients, Friends
