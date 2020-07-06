Local Interest Grows In Compost Sites

LYNDONVILLE — One municipality and two private property owners are interested in developing small composting facilities in Orleans County.
That’s exactly where the need is greatest in the Northeast Kingdom, says Paul Tomasi, executive director of the NEK Waste Management District.
The district is tapping into a $250,000 state grant to fill a gap in composting services in the NEK. It’s especially important in the Orleans County area for commercial businesses like restaurants and stores that generate food scrap waste which now must be composted.
A new Vermont law requires that all food scraps be composted. But the lack of composting sites and compost collection companies is hindering the effort to comply with the law in the NEK.
Tomasi said the district sought bidders for a five-acre composting site and recently received responses.
He hopes to announce preliminary agreements with one or all of the interested parties by the fall.
NEKWMD has to provide the state with details about how the grant will be spent by April 2021.
The state would probably like to see the district contract with a municipality, but just one small composting site would not serve the region, Tomasi said.
The idea is to connect with private or public property owners, where land already exists for a compost facility. The funding would go to get permits and build and outfit facilities with utilities and equipment, Tomasi said.
Small facilities would be easier to permit and meet state regulations, he said.
The region is in a Catch-22 situation, Tomasi said. Act 148 requires businesses to compost food scraps and haulers to pick up the food scraps generated by commercial operations.
But it’s cost prohibitive for both businesses and haulers if there isn’t a composting facility in the region.
This district needs 45 tons a week of additional compost capacity, based on a 2014 study, he said. That includes the municipalities of Barton, Newport City and St. Johnsbury, which are not members of the waste district.
The intent of the grant is to create composting capacity that will serve all of the NEK, not just members of the waste district.
Three small composting facilities, handling 15 tons each a week, would provide the capacity needed and be easier to permit and operate, Tomasi said.
Having facilities in different locations adds to the convenience as well.
And regionally located composting facilities might also encourage entrepreneurs to become food scrap haulers for residents as well, adding to the services in the area.
Waste haulers in the NEK are not required to provide compost collection to residential customers, because the region is too rural to make it financially viable.
That leaves homeowners to either compost at home, which not everyone is able to do, or collect compost and take it to the nearest transfer station.
