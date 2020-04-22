One day up, another day down, an historic plunge sparked by the global stock market crash that began on Feb. 20 and in just a handful of weeks would rip more than 30 percent out of the broad market.
Then back up a bit, at least for now.
While investors worldwide have had a scare thrown into them from the uncertainty and volatility in the stock market during the coronavirus pandemic — the worst pandemic in terms of world and economic impacts since the 1918 flu pandemic — those in the North Country and Northeast Kingdom who have local investment managers are holding steady.
“I’ve been quite surprised,” said Neil Stafford, who runs Rivers Edge Financial in Littleton and has about 175 clients. “I’ve gotten a few emails asking what’s going on, but people just seem to be waiting it out. It doesn’t make sense to bail out now.”
If investors are properly diversified — a lesson from the 2008 financial crisis — it will come out in the wash, and ditching stocks now only locks in losses, he said.
“I explain to them that it will come back, just as I believe the sun will rise tomorrow,” said Stafford.
Stafford, who was first licensed in the early 1980s as a financial advisor, said his financial services business is fairly conservative in its portfolios, and clients seem to like that.
Investors across the river are also holding tight, even retirees who might justifiably be more concerned about a steep market drop than those still decades away from retiring.
“Every time something like this happens, which is basically about every six years, people tend to think this time is different,” said Larry Cipollone, financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments. “And usually it is different because the circumstances are different.”
But as long as people stick with the basic principles of investing and concern themselves with the things they can control, such as a diversified portfolio and their risk tolerance, they can not only weather the storm, but use times like these when stocks are much cheaper to buy than they were two months ago, to add to their portfolio, he said.
“For people thinking of making an IRA contribution this year, the odds are it’s a perfect time to do it,” said Cipollone. “You don’t have sales like this often.”
When running retirement portfolios, the goal from the outset is to use a low rate of a return and worst-case scenario, he said.
“A lot of our retirement plans are predicated on a return in the 5-percent range usually, so whenever we have shots like this, their portfolio can absorb a down market,” said Cipollone. “Retirees want to have a fair amount of cash anyway, that way they are not forced to sell when the market is down. A lot of retirement plans have a cash allocation that usually covers one year of income.”
Another thing to analyze is a retiree’s portfolio reliance rate and how much of their income depends on the market and how much on Social Security income, annuity income, possible rental income, and income from stock dividends, he said.
“Good companies tend to increase their dividends regardless of what is happening in the market,” said Cipollone.
The goal is to shield clients as much as possible from the ups and downs, and as a financial advisor with Edward Jones for 25 years, Cipollone said he’s seen many ups and downs.
“The calls I get the most are from people asking if they are going to be okay,” he said.
Because local investment managers live in the same community as their clients and often see them at the grocery store and post office, they can keep in regular contact and go over their portfolios when needed, he said.
“You go through a few of these events with your clients and after a while they expect it,” said Cipollone. “You have to make sure you’re as frank as possible as far as the worst thing that can happen. Plan for the worst and hope for the best.”
The worst thing an investment manager can do is make a client take on more risk to get the highest return, he said.
“When something bad happens, they can’t sleep that night, and for health reasons, they bail,” said Cipollone. “It’s one of the worst things you can do for a client, and we go through great pains to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
Despite the roller-coaster market, no client has bailed out of the current market, he said.
And no one can time the market, no matter what they tell you, he said.
“Three weeks ago, we had the worst week in the history of the market followed by the best week in the market,” said Cipollone.
He said, “It is fairly remarkable there aren’t a lot of panicked clients. But if you educate a client and do the right things from the beginning, you have better results.”
Stocks And Recessions
In Newport, Paul Decelles runs Paul Decelles Financial Strategies.
“Because of the volatility, I’ve gotten a handful of calls from folks,” he said.
There was an afternoon in March when the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 3,000 points, he said.
In times of market turbulence, Decelles said some people confuse the onset of a recession with a decline in stock prices.
A recession, though, is simply an economic contraction of at least two quarters.
“It got smaller in the first quarter ending March 31 and will get a heck of a lot smaller from April through June,” said Decelles.
But stocks look toward the future, which is why prices can post gains during a recession.
“More than 90 percent of the time, stock prices follow the profitability of a company and what the future profitability of a company will be,” he said. “Stocks and investors can handle bad news. What they can’t handle is uncertainty. COVID-19 brought so much uncertainty.”
Companies have had to be sure they have sufficient cash, and countries that depend on oil for a good chunk of their revenue can’t function on oil that’s $10 or $20 a barrel, said Decelles.
“That causes a ton of forced selling,” he said.
The stock market is an auction, and when the bell on Wall Street rings at 9:30 in the morning, an overwhelming number of forced sellers and panicked sellers can send it dropping, creating a bear market, defined as a 20-percent or greater drop from a previous market high, said Decelles.
Since the end of World War II in 1945, there have been 13 bear markets, he said.
The latest one was a surprise to many, and came after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all-time high on Feb. 19 before falling 37 percent by March, and the S&P 500 hit its all-time high on Feb. 19 before dropping 34 percent, said Decelles.
“This bear market, all bear markets, they’re all scary,” he said. “We haven’t had one in while.”
The last bear market ended in 2009, 11 years ago. Historically, bear markets of 20-percent or greater drops occur about every half decade.
“Guys in my job have had it pretty easy,” said Decelles. “You get money and do asset allocations.”
Like Stafford, Cipollone, and Kevin O’Brien, who runs Creative Financial Strategies in Littleton, Decelles starts new clients with a look at different portfolios and assesses their risk tolerance, what he called “their ability to sleep at night.”
Every December he sends a letter to clients and a chart that shows the 13 bear markets and when they began and ended, peak to trough.
“I just remind them that it is part of being a long-term investor,” said Decelles.
If one can’t stomach a 20 percent or greater drop every four or five years, then maybe investing isn’t for them, he said.
The average bear market has lasted just over a year, at 14 months.
“Don’t trade in and out of volatility,” said Decelles. “We really believe in a buy-and-hold strategy.”
Although he is optimistic the market will rebound, he doesn’t think it will be a V-shaped recovery like after the drop 2018, when the market fell nearly 20 percent before shooting back up and making up its losses in just a few months.
This time, small businesses are hurting, and some won’t make it, said Decelles.
In his 25 years in the financial services industry, he said he’s never seen such a steep and quick drop as experienced from this February to March.
“It’s unprecedented,” said Decelles. “I’ve seen two 30-percent market declines, but they took two years.”
Unprecedented, too, is the oil market, which until the pandemic had seen the world burning about 100 million barrels of oil daily, he said.
“Thirty to 40 percent of that demand just evaporated,” said Decelles. “There are no jets in the air, no school buses, and workplaces and factory production is way down. Just multiply it.”
Until the economy rebounds, there will be huge imbalance between supply and demand, and right now it’s a historic imbalance, he said.
“There’s always something in a bear market that never happened before,” said Decelles.
In Littleton, O’Brien, who in July will celebrate 45 years in the financial services sector, has received one to two calls over the last month from clients.
He has about 50 clients and said he’s heard only a few concerns because clients are educated and confident in what they’ve done with their allocations and risk tolerances and they keep in regular contact.
“The lesson was learned in 2008 and 2009 that those who did nothing were better off than those who went to cash,” said O’Brien.
