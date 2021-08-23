Local Lawmaker Chairs Cannabis Caucus

A local lawmaker has been appointed chairman of the newly formed Democratic House Cannabis Caucus, which is looking to develop bipartisan legislation for legalized and regulated marijuana in New Hampshire to help boost economic development and state revenues.
At the June state budget meeting, state Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill, was appointed chair of the caucus, which had its first meeting on Friday.
One of Egan’s clients is the Cannabis Certification Council, a nonprofit that educates and advocates for sustainable business practices in the cannabis industry, and one of his colleagues is state Rep. Renny Cushing, D-Hampton, the former chairman of the House’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, who recommended Egan to lead the caucus, which now has 35 legislators as members.
They are looking at legislation for 2022.
“Knowing how the legislative process works, we don’t want to have 40 bills, someone filing this, someone filing that, and some of them being the same,” said Egan. “We are going to be coordinated, we are going to come up with two or three we can all agree on, and then we’re going to try to work with the Republican caucus and say of these two or three, which ones can you guys get behind.”
As states around New Hampshire have legalized recreational marijuana for adults, New Hampshire has not, and Egan said the current challenge is Gov. Chris Sununu’s position against legalization.
For a number of years, the New Hampshire House of Representatives has recommended full legalization for recreational use.
“We want to work with the Republicans and see if we can come up with a bipartisan bill or two that we know will be veto-proof and try to pass it,” he said.
Two things are happening, said Egan.
“People who enjoy this product are leaving the state of New Hampshire and they’re buying it in Massachusetts and Maine and will be in Vermont,” he said. “We’re losing revenue.”
The other thing is that some of those who enjoy recreational cannabis are hikers, skiers, snowboarders, and mountain bikers, who enjoy the outdoors and environment.
“So, when they begin to start making their tourism decisions, do they say I want to go to a state and buy it where it’s legal to use, like Maine, upstate New York, Vermont, western Massachusetts, or do I want to go to New Hampshire where they don’t have it and I might get hassled?” said Egan. “It’s a business issue now.”
Cannabis, used medicinally to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and other conditions, is also a mental health support as well as a corrections and law enforcement cost reduction as officers won’t be focusing on someone smoking a joint on a street corner and can instead focus on methamphetamine labs or heroin distribution, he said.
Two bills for the next legislative session are being eyed.
The first is to legalize possession and the growing of plants.
The second would implement a phased-in approach through which people can open shops or grow and sell from their organic farm so the product can be grown and sold, but by independent, regulated businesses, using the model of a small manufacturing shop-focused industry, as a way to avoid state stores and a big government approach, said Egan.
“Why create more infrastructure when we don’t need to?” he said. “Like craft brewers, like organic farms, let’s create this industry and be able to build out an economic development infrastructure, so small growers can create a living, just like craft brewers and organic farmers … Right now, we’re losing money. This is the next wave of craft brewers and organic farmers, as long as it’s regulated, as long as people are under the same controls as a DUI.”
An important part of the second bill is it looks at rural communities,” said Egan.
“You could have cannabis shops in rural areas where tourism is a focus,” he said. “Tourism is our second biggest industry, to the tune of $6 billion. Why wouldn’t we want to leverage that?”
The caucus can also revive previous cannabis legalization legislation that was filed, but later tabled, said Egan.
The tax revenue that would be generated - the caucus is trying to nail down some estimates - could be directed to such areas as education and mental health care if the state decides to go in that direction, he said.
“I understand some people might say it could reignite our opioid problem,” said Egan. “It’s been proven by a variety of different studies that cannabis is not tied to opioids. In fact, we passed in the House that therapeutic cannabis is legal now. It’s actually a substitute for pain relief.”
There is present support for wider legalization among both Democrats and Republicans, he said.
“It’s important for New Hampshire to be realistic about it,” said Egan. “I think we’ve been unrealistic about the economic and societal impacts that legalized cannabis can have in New Hampshire.”
