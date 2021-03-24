Local Lawmaker Stands Alone Among NEK Republicans In Backing Gun Bill

A local Republican representative stands alone in his party among Northeast Kingdom lawmakers when it comes to current bills regulating gun possession that are progressing in the Vermont Legislature.
In fact, Rep. Scott Beck, of St. Johnsbury, is only one of three Republicans statewide to cast a favorable vote recently for H.133, a bill that deals with firearms and restraining orders.
The bill passed easily out of the House in a vote of 102 to 44. There are 46 Republicans in the House, and all but Beck, Rep. Anne Donahue, of Northfield, and Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, of Stowe, opposed the bill. Besides Beck, there are 11 other Republican representatives in the Northeast Kingdom and all of them voted in opposition.
“I thought H.133 struck an appropriate balance between the rights of a gun owner and the rights of someone that could be harmed in a domestic abuse/violence scenario,” Beck said in an email. “I communicated with colleagues from both sides of the aisle to understand what was in H.133, but based my vote on what I thought would be fair for all Vermonters.”
The stated purpose of H.133 is “to clarify that a court issuing an emergency relief from abuse order has the authority to require relinquishment of the defendant’s firearms.”
Emergency relief from abuse orders are temporary restraining orders that a judge grants a person who the judge believes has been abused and/or whose children have been abused. The judge must further decide that there is immediate danger of further abuse. Once the judge decides an order is warranted the judge can restrain the actions of the alleged abuser to safeguard against future abuse.
H.133 articulates a judge’s power to force the defendant to surrender all firearms while the order is in effect.
Among the concerns of the bill by opponents is that the defendant doesn’t have a say when a plaintiff is pursuing an emergency restraining order. This, opponents argue, amounts to the taking of a person’s property without giving the person due process in a court proceeding. It is the reason Rep. Lynn Batchelor, of Derby, gave for her vote against the bill.
“I voted to oppose H.133 in its current form as I cannot, in good conscience, support any legislation which allows seizure of firearms without the highest level of due process,” she said to fellow lawmakers the day the vote was taken.
The bill has now moved over to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Sen. Joe Benning, a Republican from Lyndon, serves. He said the committee has not discussed the bill, but he has an initial concern about due process for the defendant. Benning is a lawyer.
“Any bill that removes property from someone with no judicial oversight and chance for a defendant to object to have a hearing beforehand will normally strike me as being devoid of due process,” he said.
Benning’s committee also recently moved a gun bill, S. 30, but he was not among its supporters.
The bill seeks to prohibit the possession of firearms within hospital buildings. As initially proposed the bill sought to limit possession of guns at childcare facilities and “certain public buildings” as well as hospitals, but committee conversations and testimony led to an amendment striking those other areas, leaving only hospitals for the gun ban.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury already forbids firearms from its premises, but officials there in an earlier discussion of the bill said having a state law would strengthen hospital policy.
One of the problems Benning said troubled him about the bill was the fact that hospitals do already forbid firearms, and someone carrying a gun that fails to leave with the gun when told to can be charged with unlawful trespass. He said another law governing the same behavior is not necessary.
“I didn’t think this bill was necessary since there is already a remedy available,” he said.
Sen. Jeanne White, a Democrat from Putney, who serves with Benning on Senate Judiciary, came to share Benning’s view about existing law, despite being an original sponsor of the legislation.
In explaining her “nay” vote last week she told fellow senators, “On listening to the testimony this was the conclusion I came to. Our Defender General asks four questions when considering a new crime - these two are relevant to my vote: is there another law to deal with this situation and will it have the intended impact. Without going into detail about the no-trespass statute I believe that in fact, this is a law to address this issue. And to the intended impact - I do not believe that this law will deter someone with ill intent.”
Benning echoed the sense that such a law would not serve the intended purpose of public safety.
“A bill of this nature would never prohibit someone with nefarious intent, so other than the emotion attached to this argument, I could not see this as justification for pinching the explicit right of self-defense,” he said.
There were 10 votes of opposition, but the bill passed with 19 senators voting for it. Fellow NEK Republican Sen. Russ Ingalls, Orleans-Essex, joined Benning in opposition. The Kingdom’s other two senators, both Democrats - Sen. Jane Kitchel and Sen. Robert Starr - took opposite positions. Kitchel supported it and Starr did not.
The Senate bill is now in House Judiciary. There are no Kingdom representatives serving on the committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.