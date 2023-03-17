Local Leaders Clash Over Free Lunch For All

MONTPELIER — A St. Johnsbury representative pitched a plan to fellow House committee members on Thursday to abandon a free lunch for all students plan and instead direct money to needy students in and out of school.
Rep. Scott Beck tried and failed to amend H. 165, the universal school meals bill, during a House Ways & Means committee meeting. Instead of giving free meals to everyone, including students whose families can afford to pay, Beck said focus on providing for the needier students, supporting them with meals while they are at school and going beyond the school day, finding a way to get them food outside of school.
H. 165 proposes to make school breakfast and lunch available to all students regardless of family income status. Text in the bill states, “The General Assembly recognizes that students need fresh and nutritional foods to enable them to focus on their education and that many students come to school hungry. Providing universal school meals offered at no cost to students or their families creates a necessary foundation for learning readiness during the school day.”
Before the pandemic, schools followed a “free and reduced fee” formula for determining what to charge and who not to charge for school meals. Universal meal availability came about during the pandemic and is ongoing. H. 165 would make the system permanent.
The cost for the state to implement free breakfast and lunches for all students is estimated to be between $26 million and $33 million. The proposed increase to the tax rate is 3 cents.
Beck said his amendment would extend the universal meals status through the next two school years. It called for the Agency of Education and the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets to submit a report by Dec. 15 0f this year that would determine the amount of money needed to support needier students with school-day breakfasts and lunches and take the remaining money that would have been spent on students without financial hardship and apply it a program focused on supporting students in need after school and on the weekends.
His amendment was not an attempt to reduce the overall cost but to restrict the benefit and extend support outside the school day.
“Basically, we would cap (the benefit) at a certain level and take that savings and make a recommendation on how we can use that savings to get to kids who are truly food insecure and how we can support them outside of school days and hours,” Beck said.
He told the committee that his plan could work at an even higher income eligibility level that was in place under the free and reduced program. He said raising the eligibility as high as a $100,000 family income level could leave $12 million for programs supporting children outside the school day.
While fellow committee members recognized that students in need struggle with food insecurity at home, most were not willing to abandon the universal meals at school program as a way to divert money toward the need. Beck’s amendment failed by a count of 8 against to 4 for the amendment.
Several committee members said the universal plan eliminates a stigma attached to students at mealtime. Under the free and reduced program, peers can identify the kids who are getting their meals for free.
“For low-income kids the stigmatizing experience is a barrier to them accessing even a free meal program,” said Rep. Katherine Sims, of Craftsbury. “The idea that there is a cash register at all, it makes it feel embarrassing or sometimes hard to access that food. If we don’t go forward with universal meals, even if it’s expanding eligibility, it’s still creating the system where based on income you’re either eligible for free food or not.”
She encouraged her fellow committee members to reject Beck’s amendment and “stay the course.”
After the amendment was voted down, the committee took a vote on the bill as written. It passed 9 to 3 with Beck voting in the minority.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.