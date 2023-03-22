Two local representatives had safe driving in mind when they testified before the House Transportation Committee on Wednesday.
Rep. Dennis Labounty, D-Caledonia 3, of Lyndon, and Rep. Brian Smith, R-Orleans 2, of Derby, each took a turn before the committee, on which St. Johnsbury Rep. Scott Campbell serves, urging their fellow lawmakers to take up their highway-safety-related bills during the current session.
One relates to school bus safety, and the other to penalties for distracted driving.
Rep. Labounty’s bill, H. 202, would make it easier to track down and ticket a motorist who passes a school bus stopped with red lights flashing that is picking up or dropping off students.
It’s a bill that hits close to home for the representative as he is a school bus driver.
“I’ve had it happen twice where a person just went through my lights,” he said.
Rep. Labounty explained to the committee members that under current law, a bus driver needs to be able to identify the driver to push for authorities to get involved and track the driver down. It’s insufficient to provide the license plate or identifying details about the vehicle that passed the bus.
Vice Chair Charles ‘Butch’ Shaw agreed with Labounty that insisting on driver identity is a tough hurdle to clear to hold a motorist passing a school bus accountable.
“The driver identity thing is a tough nut to crack,” he said.
H. 202 would lower the threshold, allowing bus drivers to get authorities involved with only the license plate and vehicle identification details.
It would also make the penalty a fine only and not a penalty that puts points on the driver’s license.
“If you make the fine high enough, they’re not going to want to keep going through (the flashing red lights),” said Rep. Labounty.
He said the plate number, vehicle make, and color details should be enough to get authorities to investigate. It’s what New Hampshire does.
He pressed the committee to see the issue as focused on student safety.
“We always have the best interest of the safety of our students, of course, and we just want to try to make everything as safe as we can for them,” he said.
Rep. Brian Smith followed his fellow Northeast Kingdom legislator to talk about H. 133, a bill on which he is the lead sponsor, but was quick to inform committee members that it is a non-partisan bill supported by 38 co-sponsors from “every side of the aisle,” he said.
The bill would take existing law related to texting while driving and distracted driving and bump the penalties.
“It does not change any part of the laws in place other than a stricter penalty and stricter points,’ he said.
One thing his bill does lower is the distracted driving fine for a driver operating with a junior operator’s license. He proposes it be lowered from $100 to $25 because, he said, it’s likely the parents will be paying the bill, and they shouldn’t be punished for the mistakes made by their children.
The point assessment, however, would go up from four to five.
For adult drivers, the fine would increase from $100 to $250 under the proposed legislation.
Rep. Smith said he has heard people complain about putting a financial hardship on people by making the fines too high. He said he’s got an easy and obvious response to that concern.
“You won’t be charging Vermonters more or fining Vermonters if they don’t break the law,” he said. “It’s pretty simple.”
Rep. Smith said he’s been trying for years to get the legislature to put more effort into discouraging the dangers of distracted driving.
“Everyone on this committee knows that distracted driving is a very serious offense, and it’s not taken very seriously in the state of Vermont,” he said.
He said Maine has tougher laws and Alaska tops all with a second-offense penalty of $1,000.
Rep. Smith followed with a pitch for another related bill he sponsored, H.203. It would “require the Vermont State Highway Safety Office to file written recommendations on how, if at all, the State should modify its approach to the education, enforcement, and conviction of the noncommercial driver’s license distracted driving violations.”
The Derby representative said it was a backup plan if H.133 isn’t taken up.
Study results could put the legislature in a better position to move forward with greater urgency on tougher distracted driving legislation.
“Hopefully (the Vermont State Highway Safety Office) can find a way to make texting and driving and distracted driving more illegal than it already is,” said Smith.
The House supported a similar effort last year, but it stalled in the Senate.
Rep. Smith said reducing the number of motorists driving while distracted is worthy of legislative effort.
“If you save one life, then it’s worth getting it done,” he said.
The committee members plan to discuss the bills further to decide which ones they will consider.
