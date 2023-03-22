Two local representatives had safe driving in mind when they testified before the House Transportation Committee on Wednesday.

Rep. Dennis Labounty, D-Caledonia 3, of Lyndon, and Rep. Brian Smith, R-Orleans 2, of Derby, each took a turn before the committee, on which St. Johnsbury Rep. Scott Campbell serves, urging their fellow lawmakers to take up their highway-safety-related bills during the current session.

