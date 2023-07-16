North CountryLocal Leaders Work To Revive Biomass Industry
Pinetree Power in Bethlehem, pictured here, and DG Whitefield could have a new owner, Stored Solar LLC, of Maine, but what the ownership looks like and what the company’s plans are to make the biomass plants viable are currently unclear. (File photo)

More than half a year after the biomass plants in Bethlehem and Whitefield fell under new ownership, local leaders who have been involved in biomass in various capacities remain hopeful for the industry’s future.

In December, following a bankruptcy filed by the Maine-based Stored Solar LLC, which in 2020 bought Pinetree Power in Bethlehem and DG Whitefield as well as the New Hampshire biomass plants in Tamworth and Springfield and plants in Maine and one in Massachusetts, the wood-fired facilities were purchased in a bankruptcy sale by Hartree Partners LP, a New York-based global commodities firm founded in 1997 that specializes in energy and which had been a creditor to Stored Solar.

