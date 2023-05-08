Local Legends: Danville and Dowsing

In a lot of ways, Danville, Vt. is a stereotypical New England and Vermont village. It is thoughtfully and aesthetically laid out. Its few streets are lined with handsome buildings and homes, and it is surrounded by well-managed farmland and beautiful views.
On the surface, it’s quiet and unassuming. Of course, as the old saying goes, still waters run deep. Like so many other small towns in our popular psyche and pulp fiction, this is true of Danville, perhaps literally as it plays home to a surprising secret: it is home to the headquarters of the American Society of Dowsers.
To readers unfamiliar both with Dowsing and Danville, you may shrug and ask, so what? If you’re of the mind to ask that question, I encourage you to read on.
On May Eve, I got the chance to meet Lee Ann Potter and her wife, Melissa. Lee Ann is the Vice President of the American Society of Dowsers, and she was able to tell me why both Dowsing, and the society are significant. The society itself is no small concern even though it’s housed in one of the village’s tidy, unassuming buildings. It has chapters across the United States and counts its membership at 1,300 people with a total of 8,000 on its mailing list.
That membership includes people on every continent except Antarctica. The society was established in 1961 with the idea of creating a draw for the small community while at the same time providing teaching and meeting space for dowsers from all over the country. The organization maintains its own archives and also collects materials on dowsing from across the globe and the ages and aspires one day to have a dowsing museum.
Of course, some readers may be asking themselves, “What is dowsing anyway?” Since the practice has been around for centuries if not millennia, a number of people and organizations have taken to the task of explaining it. For example, the U.S. Geological Survey offers the following: “‘Water dowsing’ refers in general to the practice of using a forked stick, rod, pendulum, or similar device to locate underground water, minerals, or other hidden or lost substances, and has been a subject of discussion and controversy for hundreds, if not thousands, of years.”
The group shares an article on the history of dowsing on their website (dowsers.org) by Lloyd Youngblood in which he quotes one of the organization’s founders, Raymond C. Willey, who gives the following definition: “Dowsing is the exercise of a human faculty, which allows one to obtain information in a manner beyond the scope and power of the standard human physical senses of sight, sound, touch, etc.”
The origins of term itself are often debated, but one possible origin is attributed to English philosopher John Locke. Locke was born in Somerset in England’s West Country. We might assume that as a child, he must have traveled further west into Cornwall where he witnessed individuals practicing dowsing. During his lifetime the Cornish language was still commonly spoken as a community language in the territory (and is still spoken today as a revived language). He coins the phrase “dowsing rod” in a 1650 essay apparently calqued on the Cornish duwesrod or ‘goddess branch’. It’s worth noting that in English we also say ‘divining rod’, and the origin of the word ‘divine’ in English is ultimately from Latin divus meaning ‘godlike’.
The popular image of a dowser often used in movies and television is that of a person looking for water with a small, y-shaped branch, often of willow or ash. But Lee Ann was quick to mention that while well known, water dowsing is only a small part of what dowsers do.
She explained that the key to their work is an ability to sense subtle energy fields. As mentioned above, dowsers can locate water, minerals, and even lost objects. One intriguing ability some of them have is to find bodies. When Lee Ann mentioned this, I was taken aback, but it became clear as she explained that sometimes it is necessary to locate graves, especially of young children or babies, whose graves are often left unmarked.
She went on to explain that some dowsers do in fact use y-rods made of wood, while others use l-rods made of metal, typically crafted from copper or brass. Yet others use pendulums, while others still use no tool at all and do body dowsing as Lee Ann’s wife Melissa called it. While not currently a member of the organization, Melissa is also dowser and practices body dowsing. She related how she was able to teach an individual to look for her lost keys one time by giving her a quick lesson in body dowsing in which the practitioner actually uses their whole body to sense the direction or location of the sought-after object.
Being a child of the ’70s, I have long been familiar with dowsing myself. It was a popular topic for television documentaries through the ’70s and ’80s, and I remember watching various segments on it then.
Later when I was teaching, a colleague of mine, a biology professor, was conducting our honors seminar. She decided to do a unit on topics considered on the fringe of science. I was chair of the honors committee then and decided to join her and the students for a dowsing experiment. Using metal nuts on a string and a y-shaped willow branch, the students and we were able to plot the course of a culverted stream behind the main building of the college.
We knew the stream was there but didn’t know its exact course. After we charted its path, we were able to check with an old blueprint of the campus and confirm we were right. Of course, you might say our experiment wasn’t controlled enough. We expected to find water, and we did, but as with all these topics, I always keep an open mind. Lee Ann told me their dowsers are always in demand. Obviously, with 1,300 members, there’s a profound and serious interest in the topic and skill.
The Society welcomes new members, and like so many other non-profit organizations, they are always looking for volunteers. Lee Ann explained that right now, a lack of sufficient numbers of volunteers is making some of the work they want to do a lot harder. Nevertheless, they are able to maintain hours at their offices in Danville and hold a convention every year.
The 2023 convention will be held from the first Sunday in June until the following Sunday at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury, NY. The convention will include classes, workshops and lectures pertaining to dowsing but also other topics related to energy work, including mediumship. If you would like more information on the group or its annual conventions, you can find it at dowsers.org. You can also call them at 802-684-3417 or email them at info@dowsers.org.
What do you think, gentle readers? Have you engaged a dowser to find water or other resources on your property? Have you ever experimented with it yourself? As always, if you have an interesting story or lead for this feature, feel free to email me at robert@curiosityshop.us.
