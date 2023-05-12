Local Legends: Dowsers Worldwide Will Find Center In Danville
Lee Ann Potter

In a lot of ways, Danville, Vt. is a stereotypical New England and Vermont village. It is thoughtfully and aesthetically laid out. Its few streets are lined with handsome buildings and homes, and it is surrounded by well-managed farmland and beautiful views.

On the surface, it’s quiet and unassuming. Of course, as the old saying goes, still waters run deep. Like so many other small towns in our popular psyche and pulp fiction, this is true of Danville, perhaps literally as it plays home to a surprising secret: it is home to the headquarters of the American Society of Dowsers.

