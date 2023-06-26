Editor’s Note: This article is part of an ongoing series about myths, legends and paranormal stories of the Northeast Kingdom and the New Hampshire North Country.
Lakes are places that always conjure up feelings of mystery and curiosity about the unknown. There’s something in the cool steely color of some of them, like Lake Willoughby, that makes them feel even more beguiling.
While natural lakes can certainly be evocative, man-made lakes have their own psychological baggage that, at times, may serve to make them feel even spookier.
A local case in point is the Moore Reservoir. Like so many large man-made bodies of water – the Moore Reservoir covers more than 3,100 acres – this one hides the memories of villagers and farmers whose homes and businesses were removed and inundated in the years before 1956 when the Moore Dam was completed.
In fact, the sites of two villages, one in New Hampshire – Pattenville – and one in Vermont – Upper Waterford, now sleep in the cold waters of the reservoir. Something about the wholesale loss of entire communities that have otherwise survived for generations to what some would claim is dubious progress long remains in the memories of the people who inherit the surrounding land.
Such places always retain a certain eerie cachet, and sooner or later, stories evolve about divers trapped in submerged ruins or ghostly images of the former towns appearing on the water when circumstances are just right.
This, however, is not exactly the case with the Moore Reservoir. Something odd and ghostly did occur here in May of 1968.
Leaving late in the night from Littleton, NH, a man known only as Richard, his wife Cindy, and their friend Michael hopped in the car and made their way to a boat launch off Route 135 on the east side of the reservoir, eager to go night fishing for horned pout.
They arrived at their destination at around 1:00 am and began casting off from the dock at the launch. The first hour went by unremarkably, but by 2:00 am, they noticed that all the woodland noises had quieted, and only the sounds were of their lures and lines moving in and out of the water.
Then, their friend Michael noticed a red glow on the water about a quarter mile away near a rock ledge. He pointed it out to his companions, but other than raising a little curiosity, the group thought nothing more of it and returned to their sport in the stone-cold silence of the water’s edge.
They thought nothing more about it until suddenly they noticed that the glow had moved to within thirty feet of the dock.
When they looked more closely at the location of this red luminescence, they could make out what appeared to be two red eyes with a white mass behind them that rose to about a foot above the water and appeared to measure two feet wide; behind this mass still mostly concealed in shadow appeared to be an even larger mass.
Later, Richard described that the apparent creature resembled an alligator or crocodile with its eyes just above the waterline. Michael and Cindy, startled and worried, drew back from the dock and onto dry land, but Richard remained curious. He cast his line out one more time in the direction of the glowing eyes.
Whether this caused the creature to be curious or incensed, it pointed its bulk toward the dock and appeared to move to charge it. Cindy and Michael yelled to Richard to get off the dock, and they ran for the car. As they fled, they could hear a distinct gurgling noise as the animal neared the dock. Once in the safety of their automobile, they looked toward the water and noticed the red glow now surrounding the dock.
They drove back into Littleton and went to the police department, where they reportedly spoke to an Officer Miller. He took a statement, and the next morning the chief of police, a man called McIntyre, drove out to the launch to investigate.
He didn’t find any signs of the creature itself, but he did find several dead horned pout on the shore with only their heads, tails and spines remaining. This suggested that the creature made a meal of the fish and either tossed their remains to the shore or ascended from the water to consume them.
Other eyewitnesses claimed to have seen the red glow over the years, but no one else seems to have had as close an encounter as Richard, Cindy and Michael.
I first heard about this story from a source who lives in Concord, VT and wishes to remain anonymous. Nonetheless, while not as well known as some other local legends, it was compelling enough for someone to adopt and nominate the creature to the Lovecraftian Canon as Kaunuzoth.
The Lovecraftian Canon is a fan-based catalog of creatures related to Lovecraft Mythos. This body of lore stems from the sci-fi and fantasy writing of the early twentieth century, H. P. Lovecraft most well known for his creation of the creature Cthulhu – a so-called “Great Old One” who are ancient beings from space that once ruled Earth as deities but have now fallen into a death-like sleep only to be experienced in nightmares or under the most specific of circumstances.
Unlike the creature encountered by the three friends from Littleton, Kaunuzoth appears more like a sea cucumber and has several three-toed, taloned appendages, a gaping mouth and five rather than two eyes. Still, Moore Lake seems a good home for this creature.
Cthulhu itself is first encountered on an island-city that rises and sinks into the ocean. Perhaps the drowned villages that now sleep in macabre silence below the waters of Moore Lake are the ideal place for an alien deity to rest, mostly, imprisoned in a death-like sleep.
Lovecraft himself died in 1937, long before the Moore Dam was built, but he was a native New Englander and acquainted with Vermont, so homing a descendant of his creation in this region seems à propos, and who knows? Lovecraft wrote that Cthulhu came to him in a dream, or at least the inspiration for it did. Maybe not all dreams or nightmares live only in our minds, and Kaunuzoth really does slumber between the watery corpses of two lost villages only to wake infrequently to dine from time to time on horned pout.
As to explanations about what Richard, Cindy and Michael (no renditions of this story ever give their full names, nor those of the officers) saw, some people have suggested that they saw some iteration of northern pike and that the light, or lack thereof, played tricks on their eyes making them think that the creature they saw was larger than it really was. Also, it’s not as though strange things haven’t been found in the reservoir in the past.
In August of 2013, this newspaper featured a story on a man who captured a pacu there. Pacu are a less voracious relative of the piranha. While toothy like its carnivorous cousin, the pacu has a number of disconcerting teeth, but its teeth are flatter, more similar to those of a human as the pacu lives on plant life rather than flesh. So, while sort of any ugly water-dwelling creature, it’s hardly as terrifying as a piranha and even less so than an imprisoned alien deity.
And, neither a northern pike nor a non-native pet released into an equally alien environment really explains what the three friends saw that night more than 50 years ago. Whatever it may have been, and whether or not it still lurks in Moore’s waters swimming between the cellar holes of forgotten farms and villages, it did find relative immortality thanks to the continued interest in the works of H. P. Lovecraft and his devotees.
What do you think, gentle readers? Have you or someone you know experienced a sighting of this creature in Moore Lake? As always, if you have a tale or experience about this or any other paranormal event in the NEK or North Country, drop me a line at robert@curiosityshop.us.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.