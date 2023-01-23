Editor’s Note: This article is the second in a planned occasional series about myths, legends and paranormal stories of the Northeast Kingdom and the New Hampshire North Country.
Who doesn’t like a trip to the lake?
Some of us are even lucky enough to get to have a little place on a lake or a pond as Vermonters sometimes like to call them. Arguably one of Vermonters’ favorite lakes is Lake Willoughby in Orleans County cradled majestically between Mt. Hor and Mt. Pisgah.
At five miles long, one mile wide, and about 300 feet deep in some places, it was formed by glaciation and is fed by glacial aquifer. Ever since we moved here, I’ve heard about various individuals’ personal experiences with and attractions to this lake. Many report feeling a special spiritual connection to its waters and enjoy going there in an almost ritual fashion to enjoy a swim in its chilly waters. Indeed, its vistas and topography remind me of glacial lakes in my ancestral homeland of Wales, so even for a newcomer like myself, Lake Willoughby evokes a certain kind of wistful nostalgia.
Of course, I would not include an article about this lake was it not known for some paranormal or at least unusual events. You may already recall that it was the location of a Slipperyskin sighting back in the 19th century when some German ministers found themselves face-to-face with the bear-like cryptid. Slipperyskin isn’t the only cryptid lurking in or around the lake, however. Like other bodies of water in the region, Champlain and Memphrémagog included, Lake Willoughby is the reputed home to a water-dwelling monster, or perhaps it’s better to say it’s home to a colony of them.
The earliest recorded sighting was reported in an earlier iteration of this newspaper, the Caledonian on August 14th, 1868: “It is reported that the great water snake at Willoughby Lake was killed Wednesday of last week by Stephen Edmonds of Newport, VT., a lad of twelve years. Rushing boldly upon the monster he severed its body with a sickle. On actual measurement, the two pieces were found to be 23 feet in length.”
The description of the creature in this case is pretty clear. It sounds like some sort of serpent, and this image is fairly consistent across the other known sightings as well.
Of course, no known species of water snake in North America clocks in at over twenty feet. Black rat snakes do typically measure up to six or seven feet in length, and I remember seeing them around when I was a boy in Pennsylvania, but Orleans County is a little too far north for their range, and even so, one might expect to see them near water, but not in it.
So, what of the American eel? Unfortunately, it normally only grows to around four feet in length. One local legend from the 1950s talks of a team of scuba divers who were looking for the body of a man who drowned after his boat capsized.
Upon returning to land, they reported that they saw a large cave at the bottom of the lake with eels around eight feet in length present in it. Of course, they didn’t bring any up with them, and this story is just that, a story without any corroborating reporting or documentation I could find. It sounds like one of those (long) fish tales told at a bar after one shot too many and repeated forever because it’s a great story.
Among other recorded sightings is that of Audrey Besse of Monmouth, New Jersey. Her account is recorded by the Dracontology Society of Lake Memphrémagog – more on that organization in another article. While on vacation in the summer of 1986, she, her mother Ann Hauk, and a family friend were seated looking at the lake when they noticed a creature with three humps moving south along the water. She went to their cabin to get a camera and binoculars, but when she returned the creature was nowhere to be seen.
Of course, I could have done an article solely on lake monsters in the NEK, but Lake Willoughby has enough other material to mark it as a place of paranormal, cryptid and just plain curious interest.
The divers in the 1950s reported a large cave or hole at the bottom of the lake, and that fits well with another story from the 19th century. One winter, a man was driving a team of horses across the lake. He was about halfway across when the ice broke, and he and the horses fell into the icy depths. Witnesses on shore were incapable of rendering assistance and could only look on in horror ultimately deciding they would do their best to pull any human remains from the water in the spring. No remains, however, were found, but according to the legends, a body and at least one horse were found washed up on the shore of Crystal Lake in Barton about four miles to the west after the winter thaw.
This gave rise to the legend that a cave connected the two, and that after sinking to the lake bed, the horses and driver were pulled into the cave and swept to Crystal Lake.
Of course, no one evidently came forward to try to identify the corpse as the man missing from the previous winter, and clearly driving horses across the frozen lakes was not unheard of back then. It’s therefore quite possible another man and his horses coincidentally sank into the icy waters of Crystal Lake the same year, but the later story about the cave and eels from the 1950s at least gives pause to consider the possibility that the two lakes are connected by an underground river. Then again, that’s more speculation for geologists than people interested in folklore. Likewise is the so-called Devil’s Rock. Other than its beguiling name, there doesn’t seem to be any particularly paranormal activity attached to it, but if the water is calm and you look at it just the right way, a reflection appears on the surface of the water which reminds observers of an arguably sinister or demonic face.
On the other hand, the lake is reputed to be a nexus point for ley lines in the northeast of the United States. Believers in the power of ley lines will tell you that they are conduits of Earth energy that link sacred monuments and locations – for example, Stonehenge in England is famously found along a ley line. Where ley lines intersect, Earth energy is greater, and the area is more conducive to spiritual healing. Perhaps this intersection of ley lines is one reason people feel a certain personal connection to its waters.
I have little doubt there are more tales that can be shared about Lake Willoughby. Whether or not it’s the home of a Slipperyskin or a colony of rare giant eels, or even a nexus of spiritual energy, without a doubt it is an enchanting location enjoyed by locals and visitors alike who come to hike or camp near, or swim in, its beautifully clear waters.
So, what do you think, kind readers? What other curious features or otherworldly events can be found or have transpired at Lake Willoughby? Have you seen the elusive serpent, or better still, do you have any images of it you’d like to share? If you do, or if you have another story you’d like to share, please feel free to email me at robert@curiosityshop.us. Incidentally, the Lake Willoughby creature doesn’t have a cool nickname like Champ or Memphré. I propose Willy!
