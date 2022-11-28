Editor’s Note: This article is the second in a planned occasional series about myths, legends and paranormal stories of the Northeast Kingdom and the New Hampshire North Country. If you have any stories or information about hauntings or otherworldly events in the region, feel free to email robert@curiosityshop.us, and he may reach out to you for a future article.
The second story in our series begins once more in the relative wilds of the Northeast Kingdom County of Essex, but this time we head north to Lemington, a remote and rural area with about the same population as Brunswick to its south.
Here, back in the 19th century, a strange creature resembling a bear with a wet pelt was observed by local settlers over many years harassing livestock, terrorizing people, ripping up gardens, pelting children with stones and causing stampedes.
The creature was reportedly so strong he could squeeze the sap out of maples with his arms. He was also said to leave deep, wide tracks in the mud. Then when farmers would train their guns on him, he would vanish into the woods as though he were never there. The local European settlers in earlier generations learned that the Abenaki called the creature Wejuk, or Wet Skin, and so the settlers and their descendants took to calling him Slipperyskin.
Sometimes people said he looked like a bear, while others said he looked like a human covered in wet or oily bear pelts. If he was a human, however, he was massive, much taller, and wider than the average man of the time.
Stories of Slipperyskin were also reported in Brunswick, Maidstone and Victory, and were compelling enough that in 1815 then Governor of Vermont, Jonas Galusha, came to Maidstone personally to hunt him down and finish him off once and for all.
Convinced that Slipperyskin was nothing more than an angry black bear, Galusha plotted an ambush of the creature. He anointed himself with female bear scent and stationed a posse of armed men on the edge of a clearing. He entered the woods on the other side of the clearing planning to draw Slipperyskin out. Only a few minutes had passed when Galusha was witnessed running at full speed across the clearing with a large, black creature in hot pursuit.
The posse of would-be shooters was so shocked that they too stood up and ran in all directions. According to accounts, Galusha escaped being molested by the creature and likewise his men, but old Wet Skin was still on the loose. For some reason, the Governor never tried again.
A vacationing German minister, however, was not apparently as lucky as Galusha and his riflemen.
The story goes that long ago, a group of German clergymen ventured north from a trip to Boston to enjoy the fresh air and have a picnic on Lake Willoughby. While enjoying their repast, Slipperyskin emerged from the woods seething with rage, and all the reverend ministers ran helter-skelter for the trees in any direction they thought the monster wouldn’t follow.
When they returned to their picnic spot, they noticed one of their numbers was missing, and upon closer inspection, they discovered torn vestments and what appeared to be a lump of mangled human remains.
Personally, I think here is where this NEK story should have come to an end, but apparently, after a more thorough investigation, the dismembered bit of carcass turned out to be a heap of trampled cheese strudel they carried as part of their picnic. The torn fabric the towels used to wrap them up.
For his part, the missing clergyman was later found in Chicopee, Massachusetts.
I include this anecdote mostly for its comic relief because I honestly don’t know what’s harder to believe: that a bizarre and terrifying creature has lived in the woods of the NEK for centuries and eluded capture or study; a bunch of ministers couldn’t tell cheese strudel from human remains; or, that one of the ministers disappeared after being chased by an angry bear-like creature and somehow found his way to Chicopee in central Massachusetts!
As mentioned earlier, the story of Slipperyskin is not just one pertaining to isolated events of the 19th century. The Abenaki shared stories and warnings of Wejuk with explorers and early settlers alike. Vermont folklorist Joseph Citro relates the following account from 1759 by one of Roger’s Rangers, a man called Duluth. After a raid on the Abenaki near Lake Memphremagog, Duluth avers that they “were ever being annoid, for naught reason, by a large black bear, who would throw large pinecones and nuts down upon us from trees and ledges, the Indians being also disgusted, and knowe him, and call him Wejuk or Wet Skine.”
As early as 1609 Samuel de Champlain also recorded reports from the natives of the region of large, hairy “men” living in the deep woods, although he discounted them. Perhaps he thought they were nothing more than tall tales designed to dissuade European exploration and exploitation. Others have thought likewise with some people believing that Slipperyskin was actually a well-disguised Abenaki trying to make life unpleasant for settlers.
Of course, to a casual observer in the 21st century, old Slipperyskin sounds a whole lot like a better-known woodland creature allegedly sighted all over North America, namely Bigfoot or Sasquatch. In fact, stories of similar creatures can be found all over the world. Some, like the Yeti, are well known, but even my ancestral homeland of Wales has its own version of Bigfoot where a creature called the Afanc likes to kill and kidnap hapless humans. Interestingly the word ‘afanc’ means beaver, so in Wales instead of a giant bear with a wet pelt, the creature is a giant beaver with a wet pelt!
By the way, it’s not like Vermonters still don’t claim to see large, ominous creatures in the woods. In 2010, the Burlington Free Press ran a story on Vermont Bigfoot hunter, Frank Siecienski, who stated he had captured an image of the creature on a trail cam in Hubbardton, Rutland County. Then in 2019, WCAX reported that some people around Bradford in Orange County had reported seeing an 8-foot-tall creature walking along a bridge under construction and that the monster’s presence had caused delays in finishing the work. While the story doesn’t confirm what authorities had to say about the rumors around town, a concerned citizen plastered notices here and there, including at the post office, saying the rumors were ridiculous.
Yet, a sufficient number of people take reports of sightings seriously enough that various government agencies like the FBI and world-class science museums like the Smithsonian are compelled to address the possible existence of the creatures from time to time. Then there are the hard-core enthusiasts who go looking for them. The North American Wood Ape Conservancy (www.woodape.org), active mostly in and around Texas and Louisiana, is the real deal. With more than 100 volunteers and federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, non-profit status, they are out in force trying to find proof that such creatures exist.
When I looked at their interactive map, however, I was disappointed that no one from Vermont had logged any sightings with them – yet…
So, what do you think, kind readers? Is Slipperyskin still wandering the woods of the NEK or New Hampshire’s North Country? If you have a version of the Slipperyskin legend you’d like to share, or another story of a paranormal nature you’d like to tell me about, please feel free to email me at robert@curiosityshop.us.
