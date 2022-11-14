Editor’s Note: This article is the first in a planned occasional series about myths, legends and paranormal stories of the Northeast Kingdom and the New Hampshire North Country. If you have any stories or information about hauntings or otherworldly events in the region, feel free to email me at robert@curiosityshop.us, and I may reach out to you for a future article.
Considering its small population, the rural Town of Brunswick in Essex County, Vermont certainly punches above its weight when it comes to otherworldly notoriety.
According to various sources spread over the last couple of centuries, the town, with just 88 residents at the time of the 2020 census, has been home to a miracle cure, a curse, multiple hauntings, and seemingly more than its fair share of grisly deaths. Its most famous mystery location is Brunswick Springs located just south and east of the town hall between route 102 and the Connecticut River.
According to various sources, the springs have long been considered a sacred healing site by the Abenaki of the region. According to legend, in 1748, during the French and Indian War, an unnamed British soldier with a severe and infected wound to one of his arms, was brought by some Abenaki who had rescued him to the location of the springs.
Facing either amputation or death, the legends say that he was miraculously cured after a shaman performed a ritual using water from the springs and, as a result, did not lose his arm. He was so impressed by the healing power of the water that he returned to the springs after the war and sought to bottle and sell the water.
An Abenaki sorceress was tasked with protecting the springs, however, and she objected to this profane use of sacred water. A struggle ensued between the soldier and her family in which an Abenaki man and her own child were killed. From that day on, so the story goes, the springs have been cursed, and anyone seeking to earn a profit from their waters is doomed to ruin.
People also say that the ghost of the sorceress can still be seen at the adjacent Silver Lake.
The lake itself also holds title to other mysteries. Some people believe it is bottomless, while others believe British ranger Robert Rogers and his men secreted loot from the siege of Saint Francis in Québec during the French and Indian War near the lake on their way to Fort Wentworth at Northumberland in New Hampshire. And, besides that of the sorceress, other spirits have been reported lingering near its waters or appearing to float atop them. Then of course there’s the fact that its name seems to appear only infrequently on maps as if it’s somehow better not to mention it at all. Other people claim to experience a strange feeling or foreboding when they’re in the area.
Of course there is little documented history from those early days, and even the existence of the soldier and his miracle cure may be little more than a tall tale. Case in point: every version of the legend says the soldier was wounded in 1748 during the French and Indian War, but that war didn’t begin until 1754.
Regardless of its source, however, the healthful reputation of the springs seemed sufficient that by the 1820s, more than a dozen boarding houses had sprung up on both sides of the river affording the adventurous and afflicted alike a chance to try and experience the power of these “healing waters” in a wild, indigenous Lourdes of the West. There were six springs in total at the location, each with a different reported mineral and chemical make-up: iron, calcium, magnesium, sulfur, bromide and arsenic; the 19th century was perhaps the golden era for “spring cures” with mineral spring resorts and hotels popular through Anglo and Franco North America and Europe.
By 1860, a man named Charles Bailey opened the first full-service hotel there, the Brunswick Springs House, boasting 60 rooms with spring water piped directly into them. Its second owner, D.C. Rowell, a local dentist, bought the hotel shortly after it was built and began selling the water commercially upon opening a bottling facility on the property.
Curse or no, he seems to have been very successful until he decided to expand the hotel in 1894. Shortly after completing the expansion, the building caught fire and burned to the ground thus beginning the impressive string of ill-fated lodgings at the springs.
Rowell decided to rebuild along the bluffs of the Connecticut on a site between Silver Lake and the river, but this endeavor also ended in disaster. Rowell died in 1910, and shortly thereafter the hotel’s foundations weakened due to erosion from the river, and it eventually collapsed.
Whatever other old-time stories may have survived until that time, the fire and then collapse of Rowell’s prized hotel would certainly make locals think there may have been some bad luck associated with the springs and Silver Lake.
The property seemed to remain fallow for a time until a well-to-do, would-be politician called John Hutchins from Stratford, New Hampshire across the river acquired the property and built a beautiful luxury hotel on the site in 1929. He had grand plans for his resort including having a chauffeur-driven limousine carry guests from the train station in North Straford to the hotel.
Unfortunately his hotel also caught fire and burned before its grand opening. Undaunted, Hutchins rebuilt twice more, in 1930 and 1931. In both cases, the buildings were mysteriously consumed in flames, and if the two-centuries-old story about the British soldier and the Abenaki sorceress weren’t enough the stoke the fires of local legend, the sorry fate of multiple hotels, the owners of which all endeavored to profit from the springs’ waters, certainly was.
Of course, this is only one version of the story that I’ve cobbled together from several different retellings. For example, it’s not exactly clear how many times the property changed hands or to whom exactly, and the version of the story where the hotel ended up in the drink may be nothing more than a creative fiction that’s found a niche in the larger legend.
A 2015 Caledonian Record story features an interview with Paul Savage and his sister Beverly Kettle that recounts how the Savage family was contracted to rebuild the hotel in 1930 and 1931. After it burned the last time, their father Harry opened a Dance Hall and speak-easy on the site that catered to men working for the Civilian Conservation Corps. They and others also recount several grisly suicides and accidental deaths that seemed to plague the area surrounding the springs and lake, thus adding to the mysterious, even sinister reputation of this tiny Vermont town.
Today little remains of the string of hotels, but concrete ruins of the last iteration of the resort can still be found including the site where the waters of the six springs were collected and delivered to the hotel. Apparently some old-timers in the area still believe in the curative powers of the water there and make the effort from time to time to sample it for their health while other intrepid hikers wander the now unmaintained Brunswick Springs Road in search of the springs to see for themselves.
Currently the land belongs to a corporation of the Abenaki Nation based in Swanton, Vermont, and members of the nation use the site for sacred rituals and retreats. The corporation endeavors to preserve the land and springs for future generations and to maintain it free from further development. Anyone seeking access to the site should first contact them at 802-868-6255.
Whether or not there’s really any truth to the stories about the brazen exploits of colonial soldiers and their tumultuous relationships with the native people of the area, or if the legend of the soldier grew later to help explain the sorry fates of failed business ventures in a relatively remote part of the region, we’ll certainly never know, but legends about murder and mayhem, suicide and specters haunting mysterious quasi-nameless, bottomless lakes make fine fodder for a campsite ghost story. And if there is any truth to the story of the Abenaki sorceress and her curse on the springs, the story has come full circle since the land and its waters are now back in the hands of her people.
