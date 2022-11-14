Editor’s Note: This article is the first in a planned occasional series about myths, legends and paranormal stories of the Northeast Kingdom and the New Hampshire North Country. If you have any stories or information about hauntings or otherworldly events in the region, feel free to email me at robert@curiosityshop.us, and I may reach out to you for a future article.

Considering its small population, the rural Town of Brunswick in Essex County, Vermont certainly punches above its weight when it comes to otherworldly notoriety.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments