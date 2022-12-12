Editor’s Note: This article is the second in a planned occasional series about myths, legends and paranormal stories of the Northeast Kingdom and the New Hampshire North Country.
Just over 60 years ago late on a September night, a socially conscious, work-a-day couple, Barney and Betty Hill were returning from a trip to Niagara Falls and Montréal by car to their home in Portsmouth, N.H.
Just outside Lancaster, Betty saw an object in the sky but thought it was likely a falling star even though it was moving upward rather than across or downward. Barney thought it was a plane.
As they traveled through Coös County into Grafton, however, it appeared to follow them. Betty observed it passing by the Old Man of the Mountain as they traveled through Franconia Notch noting that it was at least one-and-a-half times longer than the profile of the outcropping, making it about 60 feet wide. Eventually, they were convinced it was no regular aircraft, and as they approached Lincoln, they no longer had any doubt.
It came to hover in front of their 1957 Chevy Bel Air causing Barney, who was driving, to stop the vehicle in the middle of the road. He got out and took a pair of binoculars with him. Using the binoculars to get a better view of what he described as a pancake-like object, he reported seeing several humanoid figures observing him from windows along the edge of the craft. One of these figures seemed to communicate with him telepathically.
The being instructed him not to move. He didn’t listen. Instead, he returned to the car tearing the binoculars from his neck and told Betty that the beings in the odd craft were coming to capture them. Next, they heard a noise like buzzing or beeping at the back of their car which caused it to vibrate. They then entered an altered state of consciousness where they were aware only partially aware of the events which transpired next. This continued until they experienced a second set of buzzing or beeping noises and then returned to a more-or-less normal state of awareness only to discover that they were now back in their vehicle driving toward Portsmouth 35 miles further along on their journey.
After returning home, both Hills found themselves displaying odd compulsions. For example, Betty was uncomfortable putting their luggage away and insisted on keeping it near the back door, and Barney felt a need to inspect his genitals for signs of trauma. The two set about then to unravel the chronology of what happened; they noted every detail they could about the events of the evening.
Shortly after that Betty contacted nearby Pease Air Force base and the National Investigations Committee on Aerial Phenomena (NICAP), a civilian UFO research group that existed from 1956 until 1980, to report what happened to them. An officer from the Air Force contacted them for more details and logged what they claimed with Project Blue Book while representatives from NICAP would work with the Hills over the next few years recording their accounts and assisting them with hypnosis.
These sessions helped Barney in particular access more of his memories of that eventful evening. Betty required less assistance. Shortly after their return home, she had a series of detailed dreams about the abduction. During the dreams, she met two important aliens whom she called the “Leader” and the “Examiner” who were by her side during various medical examinations. She described the aliens as somewhat smaller than humans with dark hair, dark eyes, gray skin, prominent noses, and blueish lips.
At one point the Leader offered to give her a book with unusual symbols on its pages and showed her a star map suggesting where his people came from. Unfortunately, other members of the alien crew disagreed with the idea of giving her the book, and she was unable to bring it back with her. In the dreams, she and Barney were separated, and it was explained to her that it would be more expeditious to perform their examinations separately.
Later when the Hills sat through hypnosis, the sessions reiterated most of what was in Betty’s dreams with some minor differences. They revealed more about what Barney endured, particularly the nature of his own medical exams.
Initially, the Hills eschewed excessive publicity, speaking about it only to family and close friends and eventually to people at their church. Barney was a postal employee, and Betty was a social worker. Both were also social justice and civil rights advocates, and they returned to their lives in Portsmouth and their faith community at the local Unitarian congregation.
Nevertheless, by 1965, an investigative reporter for the now-defunct Boston Traveller, John H. Lutrell, made the Hills and their story front-page news after acquiring tapes of their hypnosis sessions and other previously unpublished reports and recordings the Hills thought were confidential. His exposé was published on October 25, and by October 26 United Press International (UPI) picked up the story and published it worldwide garnering, wanted or not, international attention for the Hills.
The following year, author John G. Fuller convinced Barney and Betty to help him with a book telling their story which resulted in the 1966 publication of The Interrupted Journey. Barney died in 1969 from a cerebral hemorrhage at the age of 46.
It was only after Barney’s death that perhaps some of the fame they had thrust upon them, and would go on to receive, came to color Betty’s life. In 1975 a made-for-TV film, The UFO Incident, starring James Earl Jones as Barney and Estelle Parsons as Betty brought their story to an even wider audience, eventually being dubbed in multiple languages and released in several countries. Betty would spend the rest of her long life as a UFO celebrity, albeit with waning credibility as the years went by, dying at the age of 85 from cancer, still a widow.
A host of critics have stepped forward over the years to debunk the claims of the Hills giving explanations for their experience as hallucinations from sleep deprivation or misidentification of a weather beacon. Other detractors have said they were just confused by what they saw, or blamed the hypnosis for triggering false memories, perhaps based on television shows or movies they had seen the subjects of which were aliens or alien invasions.
The most bizarre idea any of their detractors proposed was that they suffered hallucinations due to the psychological stress of being an interracial couple in the 1960s when such couples were uncommon in the U.S. The Hills themselves rebutted this idea saying that their friends and family were accepting and supportive of their relationship, as was their church.
As a Unitarian Universalist, I can vouch that they were unlikely to have been in a more welcoming and tolerant faith community in the 1960s. Moreover, these were two quite serious people, both with respectable, professional jobs, and both were active in the Civil Rights Movement. They had a lot to lose by spinning a yarn of this nature, and relatively little to gain. I suspect after Barney’s death, and faced with a life without her beloved spouse, Betty found some degree of solace in the attention and respect she got from the burgeoning UFO research community, even if ultimately this led to a certain amount of derision from her detractors.
While the ultimate source of their experience is open to speculation and doubt, the notoriety that came with it made it the first well-publicized case of its kind in U.S. history. It established a pattern that would become normal aspects of a paranormal event: gray aliens, physical examinations – especially of reproductive organs, the concept of lost time, telepathic communication with the alien abductors, and an inability to resist them.
And while Betty died in 2004, as late as 2011, The Huffington Post reported that a possible remake of the 1975 film was in the works, but as of yet, nothing has come of this project. It was also in 2011 that the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources erected a highway marker along US 3 in Lincoln commemorating the location of the alleged abduction.
In June 2022 Kino Lorber Studio Classics released a region A Blu-ray version of the film with added features. Betty Hill’s alma mater, the University of New Hampshire, maintains a collection of archives and artifacts about the Hills. More information about the collection can be found here: https://innovation.unh.edu/license-technology/unh-innovation-spotlight-betty-and-barney-hill-collection
So, what do you think, kind readers? Have, or do, aliens from other worlds, or even other dimensions, an alternative that some people claim visit us, and if so, did they stop to have a closer look at Barney and Betty Hill? Were they perhaps alien anthropologists with questions about how humans of different races interacted and so picked the Hills intentionally, or was it just their “lucky” day? If you have comments or information on other paranormal or otherworldly stories from the NEK or the North Country, remember to email me at robert@curiosityshop.us.
