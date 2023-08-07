Over the last few months, I brought you stories of a UFO encounter and several cryptids. I haven’t forgotten about hauntings.
I’ve been reading up on local ghost stories and listing the most interesting ones. During that research, I came across the Paranormal Investigators of New England (PI-NE), with branches in both New Hampshire and Vermont.
A few days ago, I got to meet the group’s directors via Zoom and pick their brains about the paranormal in the NEK and New Hampshire North Country. I also learned what their organization provides to its clients and how they conduct their investigations.
The director of the original organization is Betty DuPont Miller, based in Vermont. Jason Engel leads the New Hampshire division of the group out of the Granite State.
Founded in 2004, their investigations essentially have two roles. First, to learn more about claims of the paranormal that people have and record evidence of the same. Second, to help people understand a little more about what may be happening to them.
Currently with twelve active volunteer members, their investigations typically focus on cases in Vermont and New Hampshire, but anywhere in the New England region and parts of Upstate New York are also areas of interest for them.
Betty said that they don’t just work on ghost-hunting projects either. Their interests extend to all reported paranormal activity, including UFO and cryptid sightings. Both directors and their members have this interest and passion in investigating the paranormal, in large part because of personal, unexplainable experiences they had in the past, while others always harbored a curiosity about the supernatural. After they began researching the field, they ended up having unexplainable experiences of their own.
Both Betty and Jason explained that the primary focus of their work employs the use of various technological devices. Since the group is affiliated with T.A.P.S., the well-known television ghost-hunting team from Providence, Rhode Island, you may already be familiar with some of the equipment they use on investigations. Of these, electromagnetic field detectors, audio recorders and thermal imaging cameras are likely the most well-known to fans and investigators alike. In addition, they also use REM Pods and light sensor cameras. REM pods are used to create an electromagnetic field, a ghost trap in a sense.
Paranormal investigators believe, for example, that if a ghost crosses into the field, it will be detected, and the REM Pod will flash or sound a notification to alert investigators to a presence. Structured light sensor cameras, another technology they use, applies “stick-figure” lines to people, or ghosts, that cross in front of the lens.
They also like to experiment with new technology and ideas. They crossed paths with an inventor who created a special set of LED glasses. These glasses emit flashes of LED light which the wearer experiences with their eyes closed. The flashes help the wearer mentally desensitize. They decided to combine this eyewear with a headset and employ the Estes Method at the same time. The Estes Method uses earphones connected to a radio scanner broadcasting white noise. The subject then tries to relax and listen to the static from which they try to discern messages from the spirit world. In the meantime, other members of the team pose questions to the subject, questions that person cannot hear due to the background interference created by the scanner. If the subject hears anything they believe is from spirit, they relay that to the other members. Later, the team analyzes the questions and answers to see if there’s a correlation between them.
Initially the team chose to stick to technology that would allow them to collect hard evidence of anything they encountered, but lately, they have also begun employing the talents of a couple of psychic mediums. Working closely with the mediums, they initially strive to avoid situations where the evidence collected by technology can be inadvertently influenced by what the psychic experiences or vice-versa.
At a later stage in their collection of evidence, the other investigators will work with the medium to help them locate spiritual hotspots where they can position detectors or try to collect EVPs (electronic voice phenomena). The group feels this two-pronged approach allows the traditional investigators and the mediums to work to their strengths and improve the overall outcome.
PI-NE provides its investigative services free of charge to those whose cases it selects, and they also keep the clients’ identities and site locations confidential unless they give permission for the results to be shared. While collecting data is important to the team, they also want to ensure they are helping the clients rather than harming them. Because believing in ghosts or other paranormal activity is stigmatized by many, some people are reticent to let others outside their homes know about what they’re experiencing. That said, they have been able to publish some details about famous haunts, including one in Coös County.
Joining forces with Granite State Paranormal, PI-NE investigated a possible haunting at the Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, NH. The so-called Princess Carolyn Room was named for the wife of the resort’s founder Joseph Stickney who died in 1903. His wife, Carolyn Salomé Foster Stickney, lived another 33 years, remarrying in 1913 to a French aristocrat from whom she presumably gained her noble title.
The suite, now for let to the public, was her personal set of rooms at the resort and still contains the maple four-poster bed in which she slept. Despite Princess Carolyn having died in 1936 in Providence, Rhode Island, witnesses have claimed to see the faint image of a woman in photographs they have taken, or the outline of a woman seated on the edge of the bed, while others experience flickering lights in the vicinity of the room leading some to believe that Princess Carolyn returned to her much-loved suite after leaving the world of the living.
On that particular investigation, despite using all the technology and techniques, PI-NE didn’t catch any evidence of a haunting there. Their collaborators, however, were able to capture a few EVP recordings.
Perhaps one day they will go back and try to collect more evidence; from various sources I found, the old hotel has other reputed ghostly residents as well. Both Betty and Jason agreed that not finding evidence can be a little disheartening, but then when they are able to capture some evidence, it reinvigorates them, and they approach the next case with even more energy and excitement.
I asked them if they had any opinions on why New England seemed to be so steeped in tales of the supernatural. Betty replied that between the Native American presence and the long history of European colonists, there was just so much human history here providing rich fodder for the development of ghost stories. She also noted that the area has a great many rivers, streams and other bodies of water and noted a correlation between reported ghost sightings and water. Whatever the reason, probably many of you have a New England ghost story somewhere in your collection of tales, either one you lived through or one passed down to you by family or friends.
In a 2019 poll, marketing firm IPSOS found that 46% of Americans believe in ghosts; no doubt that a significant portion of the belief is by people who feel they have experienced some sort of ghostly phenomenon. The Pew Research Center conducted a survey in 2015 showing that 18% of respondents believed they had encountered a ghost.
Whether or not you personally believe in ghosts or the afterlife, it’s clear that countless humans have experiences that make them believe in ghosts. While certainly a long way from being accepted as a rigorous form of science, the continued efforts of dedicated and curious volunteers like those who work with PI-NE will undoubtedly help build a foundation for continued research.
If you’d like to get in touch with PI-NE, or learn more about the organization, you can visit their website at https://www.pi-ne.org/. Likewise, if you have any interesting paranormal tales or stories from local folklore to share with me, remember that you can also drop an email to me at robert@curiosityshop.us.
