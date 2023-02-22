Editor’s Note: This article is part of an ongoing series about myths, legends and paranormal stories of the Northeast Kingdom and the New Hampshire North Country.
With this article, I beg your indulgence and ask you to give me some leeway. This article isn’t specifically about any particular local legend. Rather it’s about local people with a unique connection to the spirits of those who once lived here.
For my part, I grew up in a land where there were no spooky people, and ghosts were only whispered about. There was the tiny bedroom at the end of my Aunt Arwilda’s upstairs hallway that no one liked to go into, including her. There was the feeling of foreboding in the woods behind our house casually ignored by everyone even though, when slipped a couple shots, some old timers would tell you those woods had mysterious stone formations.
On my mother’s side of the family, we were all Pennsylvania German by blood or association. We were practical people concerned with day-to-day matters who also quixotically practiced folk magic, but rarely spoke about it, and certainly never called it magic. It was powwow or Braucherei. Charms and hexes for good luck were a part of daily life – in no small part to stave off the world of the dead from the living.
One of the worst crimes in Arwilda’s house, for example, was to leave a rocking chair rocking. Doing so invited ghosts. The Welsh side of my family had to relegate their Celtic fancies and poetry to awful low booze halls where no good Dutchy would darken the door.
Later in life, as we often do, we find there’s more to the world than the vision of the one we grew up with. I moved. I traveled. I languished longingly on Welsh mountainsides with drunken poets. I rubbed elbows with voodoo practitioners and tarot card readers in New Orleans, and in the least likely of places of all, the Capital Region of New York, the universal nexus of non-interesting existence, I got to witness some of the greatest psychic mediums I could ever hope to cross paths with ply their craft, namely Stephen Robinson, Georgia O’Connor and Anne Fisher.
So when I left the conurbation of the Capital Region, weighed down as it is by its endemic gelatinous bureaucracy and associated doldrums to the rugged and verdant, but – for the Northeast – remote reaches of the world on both sides of the Connecticut River where I now make my home, I had no idea that I would meet not one, but two talented mediums, and their spiritually gifted families.
I got the opportunity to meet Josh Simonds and his husband, Isaac Vars, a couple of months ago. When I was invited to see them, I felt I’d come across a lucky charm somewhere along the way. Normally I’ve had to seek out people like them, but Josh found me. He invited me to come down to their business in Littleton, NH to look around and get a chance to meet them both.
Their store, Deep Earth Arts, is a tasteful and eclectic mix of spiritual and magical wares including herbal products, books and tarots cards, and jewelry. Deep Earth Arts is also the home base for their other enterprises. Josh is the psychic medium in the family while Isaac practices reiki and is a gifted tarot card reader; he’s also trained in herbalism. Oh, and did I mention lucky charms? One of Josh’s knacks is finding four-leaf clovers, and everyone who consults him for a session will get one to take home, or if they opt for the reading to be done remotely, they’ll get it in the mail.
The couple have been together since 2008, and both grew up in Lunenburg only a couple miles from each other. They also attended the St. Johnsbury Academy, but since Josh is a couple of years older than Isaac, their paths never really crossed during their younger days. When they eventually did, they decided to go on their first date on a hike to Brunswick Springs – coincidentally the topic of the first article in this series.
It may not be every couple who can manage to live and work together, but Isaac and Josh succeed swimmingly. Isaac was first in the business of readings and alternative healing, and his relationship with Josh helped the latter realize his own talents. Since they started working together, their business has gone from strength to strength, and they have more planned for the future including the Deep Earth Press which they have recently launched; the purpose of the publishing arm of their business is to bring cherished stories and memories, even recipes, together in book-form for people to have has keepsakes for generations to come.
Since Josh helps people connect to their deceased loved ones, this seems like a logical evolution of their work. Additionally, Josh has published a book of his photography and poems, and a notable work on runic divination, The Beginner’s Guide to Runes: Divination and Magic with Elder Futhark Runes.
Yet, Isaac and Josh are not the only family in the business of connecting people to those on the other side, or to deeper spiritual and personal exploration.
Sali Crow and her sister Sandy Crow were born on the east side of the Connecticut River in Whitefield, NH. Sali describes their parents as “homestead hippies” very connected to the earth and alternative ways of seeing the world, but also very practical. Sali and Sandy have recently rented space in the Calderwood Building in downtown St. Johnsbury to bring their talents to even more people, but I first got to meet Sali as a customer in my store which is also located in the Calderwood. I was delighted to learn that she would be moving into the building and would become an integral part of its renaissance.
A few weeks ago, they both stopped by the store for a chat and also brought Levi Nirvana, Sali’s daughter. Each woman has multiple talents, but each also tends toward a particular focus. Sali is best known as a psychic medium and teaches others about earth magic. She stresses, though, that her brand of witchcraft is non-dogmatic, and each of the women agreed that their work does not come from a religious perspective. Compassion and community building are key to the work they do. Sali is also published with her third book, Spirit Speaker: A Medium’s Guide to Death and Dying, out this spring. Sandy is a gifted intuitive and specializes in healing meditation and ritual drum circles. Meanwhile, Levi Nirvana is a talented graphic designer who infuses her work with her spiritual perspective. Sali notes that Levi is also gifted intuitive and card reader.
Sali and Sandy are both working out of the Calderwood Building (at 301 Pearl Street) where they host other talented alternative healers including a reiki practitioner. Sali says they have more plans for the future including a psychic artisans’ guild and an outdoor magical market to go along with the farmer’s market during the summer to be hosted in the parking lot behind the Calderwood.
As with Josh and Isaac, one of the things that impress me is not only do these family members spend time with each other – they work well together. It’s obvious from their interactions and the stories they tell that they all really like each other. That energy is contagious, and I’m looking forward to more exciting things to come from each of them as I continue to set down roots here.
As always, if you have any interesting local legends or stories of the paranormal you think I’d like to know about, email me at robert@curiosityshop.us. By the way, I still have a rocking chair from Aunt Arwilda’s house. If anybody bumps into it and makes it move, I make sure they stop it from rocking!
