Local Legends: Wood Devil of Coös County

Editor’s Note: This article is the fourth in a planned occasional series about myths, legends and paranormal stories of the Northeast Kingdom and the New Hampshire North Country.
A few weeks ago, I had the opportunity to learn about Slipperyskin and share some stories about him with you. As you may recall from that article, Slipperyskin is a creature that reminds some people who see him of a bear with human-like features. He’s big, incredibly strong, and liable to fits of rage. In essence he reminds us of the many stories of Big Foot or Sasquatch that have been common fodder for the casual monster fan and cryptozoologist alike. While not the most public of creatures, he also never seems to have an issue appearing in front of multiple witnesses, even taking a Vermont governor and his posse of riflemen to task at one point. Stories of Slipperyskin crisscross the NEK and span hundreds of years beginning in the 17th century with such notable historical figures as Samuel de Champlain making mention of him.
New Hampshire’s northernmost county has a frightening creature living in its remote woods as well, but the Wood Devil, or Woods Devil, shares little in common with his cryptid cousin in Vermont. According to several sources I’ve read, the first sightings of the creature began to appear in the 19th century and for some unknown reason peaked in the 1930s. Sightings, however, have continued into the 21st century.
There are two main differences between Slipperyskin and the Wood Devil. Most notable of these is the creature’s physical appearance. Witnesses report that the Wood Devil stands between seven and nine feet tall, and rather than being husky and muscled, this creature is tall and thin – one might even say gaunt. Moreover, its skin and fur are gray, but reports vary on how much of its flesh is covered in fur. While its general appearance is humanoid, its face and head are described as inhuman with long, angular features perhaps bordering on something like that of a ferret or opossum, and also like an opossum, its mouth is lined with sharp teeth and fangs suggesting that it enjoys a carnivorous diet. Nevertheless, apparently, no humans have been on its menu… yet.
The second important difference between the two cryptids is their behavior. While preferring his solitude, Slipperyskin may choose to avoid contact with humans, but if he feels threatened, he will engage with them, destroying property, livestock and maiming or killing humans.
The Wood Devil appears to do whatever it has to to elude human detection until the very last moment. Witnesses report that typically they don’t see the creature until they are standing face-to-face with it. They claim that due to its slender frame, it prefers to hide behind trees. As it sees a human approaching, it stands very still with its body flush to the tree, and if the interloping human comes to the side of the tree where it is hiding, the creature can move around it silently to continue to avoid detection. From a distance, due to its lanky frame and gray flesh and pelt, it can blend in to match the bark of most trees of suitable girth.
Unfortunately, sometimes the creature doesn’t act fast enough, or the human behaves in a way that it doesn’t expect. In these cases when the human moves too near, the Wood Devil will come away from the tree and open its rodent-like maw to release a terrifying, high-pitched scream. The sound of its wail and its sudden, and arguably macabre appearance are enough, in every reported case I found, to make the hapless human run as far away as they can, or fall over in shock, giving the Devil ample opportunity to fall back deeper into the woods and into hiding.
Despite numerous sightings over the years, beyond its appearance, ability to camouflage itself well, and terrifying scream, few other details about its behavior have come to light. Slipperyskin, for example, seems to want to protect his territory, and some have even claimed that the Slipperyskin creature was nothing more than a human in an elaborate costume, perhaps an Abenaki, determined to scare off settlers in the area, but no such narrative exists for the Wood Devil. The creature just appears to want to be left alone in the deep northern woods of the state.
Just how deep those woods are is something that perhaps even people who live in the region forget. To give a point of comparison, Coös County has a total area of 1,830 square miles. This puts the county squarely in size between the states of Delaware and Rhode Island. Each of those states has a population of around one million; Coös County has just over 31,000 people. Perhaps by the standards of the American mountain west, such a region doesn’t seem so devoid of human activity. Nonetheless, I would argue that few places east of the Mississippi are as spectral and wild as the remotest regions of the county. Such an environment, rarely traversed by humans except for intermittent hunters and ardent hikers, seems like a good place for something like the Wood Devil to eke out a living mostly undisturbed by the likes of us.
There is a third difference I have yet to mention between these two forest creatures: their relative fame. Old Slipperyskin seems relegated to the annals of cryptid curiosity. Regardless of being better documented in historical and contemporary accounts, I don’t think the general public thinks too much about him anymore, and my article of a month or so ago may have been the first time any of my readers ever heard of him, but if you’re a beer drinker and travel down to Londonderry, NH, you may stumble into the 603 Brewery which has an eponymous IPA named for the Wood Devil, and interestingly their website’s description of the beer is the longest of all the ones they make. Someone down there must have had a meeting with the Devil on a hike sometime, I suspect.
The Wood Devil also is featured as one of the creatures in MetaZoo: Nightfall First Edition, a trading card game for young adults. According to the game makers, the Wood Devil sometimes dismembers unwary hikers, but none of the accounts I read ever suggested that it was anything more than some kind of wild animal that would just prefer to be left alone. If you happen to be out in the Great North Woods and see one, aside from taking a picture to send into the Caledonian Record, I suggest you just leave it alone.
So, what do you think, kind readers? Is the Wood Devil really lurking around and haunting New Hampshire’s North Country? Or, are tired and possibly dehydrated hunters and hikers just suffering from temporary pareidolia when they come upon an angry opossum coming down a tree which then bares its teeth and hisses loudly to warn them off?
If you have a Wood Devil sighting that you’d like to share, or another story of a paranormal nature you’d like to tell me about, please feel free to email me at robert@curiosityshop.us.
