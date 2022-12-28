Local Legends: Wood Devil of Coös County
Dall-E-2 AI rendering with prompts: tall, thin, humanoid cryptid with bark skin in the great north woods.

Editor’s Note: This article is the fourth in a planned occasional series about myths, legends and paranormal stories of the Northeast Kingdom and the New Hampshire North Country.

A few weeks ago, I had the opportunity to learn about Slipperyskin and share some stories about him with you. As you may recall from that article, Slipperyskin is a creature that reminds some people who see him of a bear with human-like features. He’s big, incredibly strong, and liable to fits of rage. In essence he reminds us of the many stories of Big Foot or Sasquatch that have been common fodder for the casual monster fan and cryptozoologist alike. While not the most public of creatures, he also never seems to have an issue appearing in front of multiple witnesses, even taking a Vermont governor and his posse of riflemen to task at one point. Stories of Slipperyskin crisscross the NEK and span hundreds of years beginning in the 17th century with such notable historical figures as Samuel de Champlain making mention of him.

