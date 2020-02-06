Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
State representatives Kitty Toll and Scott Beck listen to a fellow Vermont legislator on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, during the Northeast Kingdom Chamber Legislative Breakfast at the St. Johnsbury House. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Second Amendment Sanctuary towns advocate Jonathan Morin of Holland, right, talks to Rep. Mark Higley of Lowell after Monday morning's legislative breakfast at the East Side in Newport City. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Rep. Michael Marcotte of Coventry talks about the landfill and the future handling of garbage in Vermont during Monday's legislative breakfast at the East Side Restaurant in Newport City. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Rep. Kitty Toll, D-Caledonia-Washington (Cabot, Danville, Peacham) speaks at the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Rep. Patrick Seymour, R-Caledonia-4 (Burke, Lyndon, Sutton) speaks at the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Rep. Marty Feltus, R-Caledonia-1 (Barnet, Ryegate, Waterford) speaks at the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Rep. Chip Conquest, D-Orange-Caledonia (Groton, Newbury, Topsham) speaks at the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Rep. Scott Campbell, D-Caledonia-3 (St. Johnsbury). speaks at the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Rep. Woodman "Woody" Page of Newport City spoke at Monday's last legislative breakfast of the season about the work he has done for constituents. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Rep. Woody Page talks with Rep. Brian Smith about bills before the start of Monday morning's legislative breakfast at the East Side restaurant. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Rep. Sam Young of Greensboro discusses the landfill in Coventry at Monday's legislative breakfast at the East Side Restaurant. (Photo by Robin Smith)
