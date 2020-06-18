Local legislators have sponsored a resolution to be read into the legislative record today, “Juneteenth,” to honor Alexander Twilight.
In 1836, Brownington voters made Twilight the first African American elected to any state legislature in the country. While serving as an educator he designed and built the four-story granite Athenian Hall dormitory in Brownington. It is now the Old Stone House Museum.
The resolution, offered by representatives Vicki Strong, of Albany, Lynn Batchelor, of Derby, Mark Higley, of Lowell, Paul Lefebvre, of Newark, Mike Marcotte, of Coventry, Woody Page, of Newport City, Brian Smith, of Derby, and Sam Young, of Greensboro, together with senators John Rodgers and Bobby Starr, calls upon the Legislature to designate Sept. 23, 2020 as Alexander Twilight Day in Vermont. The date of Twilight’s birth is Sept. 23, 1795.
“I was delighted to bring honor to this amazing man who deserves our recognition for the special person that he was here in the NEK,” Strong said.
Making the resolution today is a timely commemoration of Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.
The Board of Trustees of the Old Stone House Museum issued a statement celebrating the resolution honoring Twilight and marking Juneteenth with a statement “recognizing that black lives matter not just now — but that they have always mattered to our nation.”
“The Old Stone House Museum believes systemic racism, built on the backs of each succeeding generation of African Americans, has no place in our society,” said Michael Murphy, Old Stone House Museum Board of Trustees. “We also believe ending systemic racism in the United States means educating others about African Americans who, like Mr. Twilight, have made our nation what it is today.”
The Old Stone House Museum is also acknowledging Juneteenth with the launch of the first day of “A Kids’ Friday” educational program for preschool to elementary school-aged children. The program provides a weekly free lunch, lesson plan, and take-home heritage activity kit. There will be multiple lessons that focus on the life of Twilight.
Carmen Jackson, vice president of the Old Stone House Museum Board of Trustees, said learning about Twilight’s life can serve as a guide for people today.
“We need look no further than the example of our founder to chart a path forward that ends the pervasive inequalities that persist in our society today,” she said. “He was one of Vermont’s earliest and most noteworthy African American leaders, and he provides a guiding light during these trying times.”
The Old Stone House is planning a 225th birthday celebration for Twilight on Sept. 20. The public is invited. The Old Stone House Museum is located in the Brownington Historic District just off Hinman Settler’s Road. For more information go online to www.oldstonehousemuseum.org.
More About Twilight
Born on Sept. 23, 1795 Alexander Lucius Twilight graduated from Middlebury College in 1823, becoming the first black graduate of any American college or university. In 1829 he was hired to be principal of the Orleans County Grammar School and was minister to the Brownington Congregational Church. In 1836 he was elected to the Vermont House of Representatives, becoming the first African American to serve in a state legislature. Under his leadership, the Orleans County Grammar School thrived as a co-educational institution attracting both boys and girls from throughout New England who came from as far away as Boston and Montreal. Between 1834 and 1836 Mr. Twilight designed and built a four story granite dormitory, which he called Athenian Hall.
He died on June 19, 1857 and is buried along with his wife Mercy in the Brownington Church Cemetery.
