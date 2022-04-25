ST. JOHNSBURY — Two long-serving Republican representatives told a small group gathered for a legislative breakfast meeting on Monday that they won’t be seeking re-election.
Rep. Marty Feltus, of Lyndon, and Rep. Marcia Martel, of Waterford, announced their intent to conclude their service in the Legislature during the first in-person Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast since before the pandemic in 2020. Rep. Feltus has served the Caledonia 4 district towns of Burke, Lyndon and Sutton since her 2012 election. Rep. Martel was first elected to the House Caledonia 1 district (Barnet, Ryegate and Waterford) in 2014.
The chamber-driven monthly address by local legislators was back in the St. Johnsbury House for the first time since February 2020. Attending were eight legislators, Chamber Director Darcie McCann, meeting moderator Laural Ruggles and five people in the audience. One of them, a KATV employee, was recording the meeting, which will be posted to the chamber’s social media space.
Prior to the pandemic attendance at the chamber breakfasts was strong. McCann said she suspected Monday’s sparse attendance was due to lingering COVID concerns.
The few who gathered for the breakfast meeting clapped in appreciation for Reps. Feltus and Martel and their years of legislative service.
Rep. Terri Williams, of Granby, used part of her time allotted to speak about the work of the House Education Committee to acknowledge the departing representatives.
“I want to express my sadness for the fact that we’re going to be losing Marty Feltus and Marcia Martel, because they have been tremendous mentors to me,” Williams said with emotion in her voice. “And I’m going to miss that tremendously.”
Feltus said five terms is long enough. “I’ve got to make room for someone else,” she said.
Decades of her life have been spent in public service. She served on the Lyndon Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals from 1980-to 1997. She was a Lyndonville Village Trustee from 1992-to 97, and she was on the Lyndon Select Board for 20 years.
It was her time in municipal governance that led to her pursuit of a position in state government.
“I just felt like I needed to understand how the state operated,” she said. “I wanted to see if you could do things at the state level that would make things easy for the town, having come from that municipal experience,” said Feltus.
She said when she first got elected in 2012, joining former longtime Representative Dick Lawrence in the two-seat district, she thought she’d commit to two terms. Instead, she’ll have completed five terms, easily winning re-election every time she ran. She spent most of her legislative time serving on the state budget-building House Appropriations Committee.
Martel serves on the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions. She was first elected in 2014, and her biggest challenge to reaching the Statehouse and remaining there for the past four terms came in her first Republican Primary election when she needed to beat multi-term incumbent Leigh Larocque. With a 72-vote difference, it was the tightest contest she’s had as a Caledonia 1 candidate. In two of her four elections, she ran unopposed.
She told the legislative breakfast group that she needs to end her legislative commitment in order to focus on the position she was most recently elected to the Waterford Select Board member.
Martel said she was thankful for the experience of serving in the legislature.
“I’ve enjoyed the eight years that I’ve been there. And I’ve learned a lot and I just kind of hope we get someone that will replace me that will be as proud to serve as I was,” she said. “Thank you.”
Losing two Caledonia County incumbent Republican lawmakers in the same election cycle presents an extra challenge to the county’s Republican Committee.
Randall Northrup, chairman of the county party, said he’s actively working to find replacements for Feltus and Martel as well as identifying candidates who can challenge Democratic incumbents in other districts.
“Getting people to run is hard, especially for Republicans,” he said. The money paid for being a lawmaker isn’t enough to attract candidates, he said, and for Republicans, they’re heavily outnumbered by the majority Democrats in the Statehouse.
“Most reasonable, smart and successful people would say ‘why am I going to do that?’” Northrop said.
There are local Republicans ready to run, he said, and he hopes to find others ahead of the May 21 candidate filing deadline.
Achieving a balance of Republican and Democratic lawmakers in the short-term is not a realistic goal, Northrop said, but gaining enough seats to support the veto power of Republican Gov. Phil Scott is an attainable goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.