Local Legislators On House Committee Split Votes On Family Leave Bill

MONTPELIER — Kingdom legislators on the House Ways and Means Committee took opposite positions on a vote taken in the committee on Tuesday to establish a State-operated paid family and medical leave program.
Craftsbury resident Rep. Katherine Sims, D-Orleans 4, voted yes with the majority in support of H.66, and St. Johnsbury resident Rep. Scott Beck, R-Caledonia-Essex, voted no. It was a party-line vote on the 12-person committee, with eight Democrats voting for the bill and four Republicans voting against it.
Republican Carolyn Branagan, of Georgia, Vt., said she believes the bill comes down to philosophical differences concerning government oversight vs. private sector autonomy and that reaching an agreement on that issue would not be possible.
“I think what we’re looking at from maybe a 30 thousand-foot level is something on which we are never going to agree, Scott (Beck) and I agree, you (Chair Emilie Kornheiser, D-Windham 7) and I don’t agree, and that is whether or not government does it better or individual businesses do it better,” said Branagan. “That’s a fundamental thing on which I will not change.”
The bill was co-sponsored in its original form by 103 Democratic or Progressive party legislators, including local Democratic representatives (Sims, Scott Campbell, of St. Johnsbury, Bobby Farlice-Rubio, of Barnet, Dennis Labounty, of Lyndon, Chip Troiano, of Stannard, David Templeman, of Barton, Monique Priestly, of Bradford).
House Ways and Means amended the bill to pay workers on leave up to 90 percent of the state average weekly wage. If enacted, it would allow Vermont workers to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave per year. Workers who earned wages in Vermont in at least two of the four most recent quarters would qualify for the program.
It calls for the state of Vermont to set up and administer the program. It would be funded by a mandatory payroll tax shared by the employee and employer. Gov. Phil Scott has proposed a paid family leave program that would be voluntary and be administered by a contracted insurance company.
Beck said he prefers the governor’s plan because it is voluntary and would be managed by established insurance professionals.
“I’m inclined to think that an insurance professional that’s been doing this kind of work for decades would have a better idea of what the usage rate is and what this is all going to cost than a treasurer or anybody else who’s just never done this before,” he said. “I would say that trying to do this in-house in combination with the somewhat unknown IT costs is far more unstable than going with professionals that do this for a living.”
Sims, who said paid family leave is a public good, believes the state should manage the program rather than an outside “for profit” company.
“We’re able to do a better job taking care of Vermonters when we take that on as a public good as opposed to leaving it to a for-profit company,” she said.
There was a brief back-and-forth between the local legislators when Sims called the proposed government-run program an investment by the state in the workforce.
“Vermont is not investing anything in its workforce,” said Beck. “We’re pulling this money out of people’s and businesses’ pockets; it’s not a Vermont investment.”
Sims countered with a reminder about testimony the committee had taken earlier from a Vermont business owner who said he wished he could offer a paid leave benefit to his employees, but he couldn’t afford it. He appreciated that the state would set up a system allowing his business to tap into the paid leave benefit.
It’s a state investment, she said, because “the state is helping to stand up the infrastructure.”
If enacted, H.66 would create the Division of Family and Medical Leave in the Office of the Treasurer to administer the program. The Department of Taxes would collect revenues to support the program.
The tax on each employee would be 0.55% of earned wages. Employers would be required to cover at least 50% of the contribution per employee. Employers would withhold the employee contribution from employees’ earned wages and are responsible for remitting on behalf of the employee.
It’s a small price to pay for a significant benefit, Sims told the committee.
“The math of .55 percent on an annual 50 thousand dollar income is 250 dollars, split by the employer and the individual; a hundred and twenty-five dollars a year to be able to retain your job and your income if you have a medical event that is unexpected or someone in you family passes away and you need to take care of their estate, that does seem like, to me, a modest investment by employers and employees to stand up something that helps care for people and their work long-term,” she said.
She said she sees the legislation as especially beneficial to rural Vermonters. She said they have “less access to both employer-provided paid family leave and paid sick leave than workers in more urban areas because the types of jobs that are most prevalent in rural communities are less likely than others to offer paid leave benefits.”
The plan is designed to be self-sustaining through the payroll tax once it’s up and running. Getting to that point would require state tax revenues from the general fund totaling $111.4 million in Fiscal Year 2024.
The plan calls for the tax to go into effect July 1, 2025. Distributions to employees taking leave wouldn’t start until a year later.
Administering the program would require up to 65 full-time state employees between the office of the treasurer and the tax department. Together with IT, and what the tax department calls “ongoing operational expenses” and “fee for space,” administration costs once the program is operational would be $13,376,649 in the first year of implementation.
According to information shared with the committee on Wednesday, the office of the treasurer believes it needs 45 to 50 full-time people to administer the program at pay totaling $7,000,000, and the tax department calls for 15 people making $2,123,061.
Beck questioned the total cost compared to the number of employees earning that money. “A little rough math, but it looks like about 140,000 thousand dollars per FTE, does the pay need to be that much to do that job?”
He was told it includes benefits and that it likely is an average pay rate, meaning some people in the process would be making more and others less.
“A hundred and forty thousand dollars is a lot of money,” Beck said.
The cost of program administration was one of the reasons Beck said he didn’t support the program. In addition to the fact that it would be mandatory payroll taxes costing individuals and businesses about $60 million a year, Beck said he also opposed the plan because it lowballs the expected IT costs to administer it. The estimated cost of $36 million is “optimistic,” he said.
