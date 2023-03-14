Local Legislators On House Committee Split Votes On Family Leave Bill
Rep. Katherine Sims, of Craftsbury, and Rep. Scott Beck, of St. Johnsbury, take part in a House Ways and Means Committee meeting on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The representatives took opposite positions on a vote advancing a state-run paid family and medical leave bill.

MONTPELIER — Kingdom legislators on the House Ways and Means Committee took opposite positions on a vote taken in the committee on Tuesday to establish a State-operated paid family and medical leave program.

Craftsbury resident Rep. Katherine Sims, D-Orleans 4, voted yes with the majority in support of H.66, and St. Johnsbury resident Rep. Scott Beck, R-Caledonia-Essex, voted no. It was a party-line vote on the 12-person committee, with eight Democrats voting for the bill and four Republicans voting against it.

