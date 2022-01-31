The Vermont House is expected to vote on Proposal 5 later this week, and one Northeast Kingdom legislator said his vote in support of the constitutional amendment regarding “reproductive autonomy” will mirror the vast majority of the state’s representatives.
“I will vote yes along with approximately 100 other members of the house,” said Rep. Chip Troiano, of Stannard, in an email. There are 150 representatives in the House.
Proposal 5 states “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
The proposal emerged in the state legislature in 2019 out of concern that abortion rights were at risk at the federal level. The right to abort is already state law in Vermont, but the constitutional amendment would make it a protected right.
If passed by the House in a vote expected Thursday afternoon it would appear on the ballot in November. If adopted by Vermonters it would amend Chapter One of the state constitution. That chapter has not been altered since 1786.
Rep. Troiano, a Democrat serving Caledonia 2 in the House, said his support for the proposal is in part because its ultimate fate will be up to the general voting population.
“If this passes out of the General Assembly it will then go to the citizens of Vermont for the final vote on this amendment of our Vermont constitution,” he said. “This represents the ultimate in our democracy the people are those who will decide this issue.”
Another Northeast Kingdom Democrat, Rep. Scott Campbell, of St. Johnsbury, agrees that voters should decide Proposal 5 and believes decisions regarding pregnancy are best left to the pregnant.
“I personally believe this serious moral question is one best addressed by the couple (hopefully) or the woman involved, not a government edict,” he said. “But even more important, as a matter of public policy, I believe it’s a question that should be put to the voters of Vermont.”
Rep. Katherine Sims, D-Orleans-Caledonia, said the best way to keep politics out of reproductive decisions like abortion is to make it a constitutional right. “I appreciate that abortion is a complex issue for the individuals involved,” she said “That’s why I feel that politicians should stay out of the very personal and private decision whether or not to have an abortion.”
Among the 11 NEK House members who responded to the question about how they’ll vote on Proposal 5, seven said they oppose it. All are members of the Republican Party. Among the four representatives responding with support for the proposal, all are Democrats, except for one, Scott Beck, a Republican from St. Johnsbury. He said the proposal strikes a compromise that he appreciates.
“Proposal 5 is a compromise between those that believe reproductive liberty should be controlled by the State and those that believe it should be controlled by the individual. Currently, the Legislature cannot legislate a restriction; Proposal 5 would allow it to if there is a compelling interest,” he said.
Some of the local legislative opponents of the proposal said they can’t support it because it fails to take into account the life of an unborn child.
Rep. Terri Williams, of Granby, shared the text of her emailed response to people who ask her to support the proposal.
“I respect your belief in a woman’s right to have autonomy over her body,” she states. “It’s a little more complicated for me than that though because you see, when there is a baby in the womb there now becomes a right for that life that resides there.”
Rep. Mark Higley, of Lowell, shared a similar view.
“Allowing this unrestricted ability to have an abortion up until birth, enshrined in our Vermont Constitution would not allow any consideration for the rights of a developing human being,” he said. “For me, I believe that the fetus is a living human being and, therefore, believe in their rights, as well.”
Opposition to the proposal from Rep. Michael Marcotte, of Coventry, has to do with his concern that the language of the proposal will make abortion at any stage of the pregnancy commonplace. The idea that late-term abortion would become a constitutional right is something he said he can’t support.
For Rep. Marty Feltus, of Lyndon, voting against Proposal 5 is about her opposition to amending the constitution to address the issue.
“I do not believe that the constitutional amendment is necessary,” she said. “Articles 1 and 7 of the constitution already adequately ensure the principles of equality, equal protection under the law, and personal liberty. In my view, the proposal of adding language regarding ‘personal reproductive autonomy’ is superfluous; that concept is already included in current language. In addition, the proposed amendment’s reference to possible denial of rights based on ‘compelling State interest’ is troubling. If people want to change current state laws regarding access to abortion, they should direct their efforts to modifying Act 47 of 2019.”
Rep. Higley said he fears a constitutional amendment will tie the hands of legislators in the future to address “unintended consequences.”
“Will one of those consequences be, all doctors, nurses hospitals, regardless of their conscientious objection, be required to assist in an abortion, because now it’s a constitutional right?”
For Rep. Vicki Strong, of Albany, an opponent of the proposal, it’s disingenuous for supporters of Proposal 5 to argue that it’s to protect abortion rights in Vermont should Roe v. Wade be overturned in the U.S. Supreme Court.
“The effects of this proposed change would go way beyond what Roe v Wade ever intended,” she said. “If our Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v Wade, it will then be up to each state to determine their own laws concerning the regulation of abortion. Right now Vermont has no laws that limit or regulate abortion in any way, and the action of the Supreme Court would not change what is already in statute here.”
Other NEK legislators planning to vote no on the proposal when its voted on this week are Reps. Marcia Martel, of Waterford, and Brian Smith, of Derby.
